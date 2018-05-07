The Asian Age | News

Monday, May 07, 2018 | Last Update : 09:45 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: These inside pics and videos will make you squeak with joy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 7, 2018, 7:22 pm IST
Updated : May 7, 2018, 9:17 pm IST

The Sangeet ceremony sees the presence of Sonam's family, and especially BFF Jacqueline is super excited!

Inside pictures of Sonam Kapoor's Sangeet ceremony. (Photo: Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor’s Sangeet ceremony is being held currently. This ceremony sees the presence of her family members, and especially her BFF Jacqueline Fernandez is super excited for the day!

Jacqueline shared some videos of the stunner Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker applying her Mehendi. See them here:

She also posed with the groom and the bride, looking goofy with Anand and cool with Sonam.

Sonam posed with her real siblings Harshvardhan and Rhea Kapoor, and was absolutely killing it!

She also once again posed with her beau Anand Ahuja and looked absolutely adorable in it!

Here's the occasion where Arjun Kapoor bonded with his smiling father Boney Kapoor:

And our hearts beat just a little faster as Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji pose together:

Tags: sonam kapoor wedding

