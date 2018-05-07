Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: These inside pics and videos will make you squeak with joy

The Sangeet ceremony sees the presence of Sonam's family, and especially BFF Jacqueline is super excited!

Sonam Kapoor’s Sangeet ceremony is being held currently. This ceremony sees the presence of her family members, and especially her BFF Jacqueline Fernandez is super excited for the day!

Jacqueline shared some videos of the stunner Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker applying her Mehendi. See them here:

She also posed with the groom and the bride, looking goofy with Anand and cool with Sonam.

Inside pictures of Sonam Kapoor's Sangeet ceremony. (Photo: Instagram)

Sonam posed with her real siblings Harshvardhan and Rhea Kapoor, and was absolutely killing it!

She also once again posed with her beau Anand Ahuja and looked absolutely adorable in it!

Here's the occasion where Arjun Kapoor bonded with his smiling father Boney Kapoor:

And our hearts beat just a little faster as Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji pose together:

