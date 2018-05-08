The Asian Age | News

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 8, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
Updated : May 8, 2018, 2:44 pm IST

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja get married as per Sikh traditions in Mumbai today.

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.
Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor is all set to get married to the love of her life, Anand Ahuja in just a few minutes. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in designer Anuradha Vakil's red lehenga. Sonam and Anand are marrying as per Sikh traditions at her aunt's bungalow, Rockdale, in Bandra.

Checkout the exclusive pictures here:

Stunning, isn't it? See more:

Anand Ahuja, who was photographed at the wedding venue sometime back, is dressed in a golden sherwani with a ruby contrast mala for his big day.

The Anand Karaj is meant to be held between 11 am to 12.30 pm today and will be attended by family members and close friends. The ceremony will be followed by a lunch and a reception for the newly-weds will be hosted in the evening.

Earlier, Sonam and Anand's wedding made for bunch of speculations which were put to rest by a statement shared by the Kapoor and Ahuja families thus confirming the marriage rumours.

The statement read, "From the Kapoor & Ahuja families, The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives. Thanks & Regards."

