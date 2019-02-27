Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019 | Last Update : 02:27 PM IST

World, South Asia

'All pilots accounted for,' says India, rejecting Pak claim of 2 jets shot down

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 27, 2019, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2019, 1:57 pm IST

Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of aircraft crashed in PoK while other fell in J&K.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Islamabad: India has strongly rejected Pakistan's claim that it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested one of the pilots.

Indian military sources told NDTV that all pilots are accounted for.

Also Read: ‘Pushed back,’ says India to Pak claims of ‘violating Indian air space

Earlier on Wednesday, Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir.

"One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.

However, Pakistan’s Major General Asif Ghafoor said, “There are reports of crash of an Indian aircraft on the Indian side (in Budgam), we had no engagement with that aircraft.”

Tags: surgical strike, indo-pak tension, indian air force, pakistan air force
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Latest From World

Trump, who has previously spoken of the

Trump promises North Korea 'AWESOME' future ahead of nuclear talks

The device, which resembles a normal USB memory stick, sends a rapid series of power surges into a computer's electrical hardware. (Representational Image)

Indian student invovled in destroying dozens of computers in New York college

Islamabad Airport. (Photo:File)

Pakistan stops International flights from various cities amid Indo-Pak tension

The French Presidency of the UNSC comes after the 15-nation UN organ under the presidency of Equatorial Guinea. (Photo:AP)

After assuming UNSC presidency, France to bring proposal to ban Masood Azhar

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian student invovled in destroying dozens of computers in New York college

2

Here's how you can retire in style!

3

Skoda’s Kamiq breaks cover ahead of Geneva debut

4

Australian cardinal challenges custody after being convicted of sex crimes

5

Prime Minister Modi takes Delhi Metro ride to attend ISKCON event

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham