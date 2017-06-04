Kulbhushan plan was hatched to sabotage India: Pak separatist party to ICJ

The letter said that the Jadhav case was aimed to stop Chabahar Project as it affects the success of Gwadar project and CPEC.

Berlin: The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) has written a strongly-worded letter to several human rights' organisations including the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Amnesty International, confirming of intelligence that the Kulbhushan Jadhav case plan was hatched by Pakistan to sabotage the Indian projects of developing Chabahar and building and economic corridor to Afghanistan and other central Asian countries.

Drawing reference from the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the letter seeks the attention from the world bodies towards the scenario of ongoing political, economic and military tensions in South Asia, which the JSMM considers the "sole responsible factor in the decades long history of bloodshed, genocides, injustices, barbarism, fascism, religious extremism, sponsorship of terrorism and the humiliating subjugation of the historic natural nations."

Addressed by JSMM chairman Shafi Muhammad Burfat, the letter says the Kulbhushan Jadhav case is an unjust example of "innocent Indian commoner, around whom Pakistani State has hurled a fake and fabricated tale of espionage to justify its allegation of Indian involvement in its affairs in front of the world and to take it as a justification to sponsor its religious proxy terrorism against India and brutally silence the unheard voices of the oppressed historic nations chained in its forced federation."

The letter adds that the Jadhav case was aimed to stop Chabahar Project as it affects the success of Gwadar project and China Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC). The Gwadar-Chabahar rivalry has been much written and discussed in the Pakistani news media.

Further refuting Pakistan's claims of Jadhav's case being detrimental to the national security, Burfat says the "Pakistani espionage tale about Kulbhushan is a nefarious conspiracy, cheap strategic design and nothing but a fabricated lie."

Burfat, through the letter, puts forth another theory according to which Pakistani supported Afghan Taliban were assigned to abduct the Indian officials working on India-Iran-Afghanistan Trade Corridor linking them through Chabahar port. Kulbhushan was abducted from Kandahar, Afghanistan by the Afghan Taliban and delivered to Pakistani military authorities.

The letter says that it was well-known that Pakistan had adopted every possible means to sabotage the Indian political and economic influence in western South Asia and Central Asian region in which it is also being assisted by Chinese Satellite surveillance and spying technology. Jadhav was hence hurriedly sentenced to be executed as soon as possible to bury every possibility of the revelation of truth about him after his execution.

"This is not the one and only case fabricated by the Pakistani agencies there are various other including the case of most wanted Karachi Gangster Uzair Balochs tale too, who was openly arrested from Dubai by the Interpol authorities and news was widespread on the media was shown arrested from Karachi in another incident by the Pakistani state Six months later," the letter adds.

The letter further urges the UN and ICJ to take these facts consideration to reach a just and conclusive intellectual decision among the nations combating each other.

The letter also appealed the ICJ, UN's Commission on Human Rights, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other International Human Rights Organisations to investigate the role of Pakistan in assassinating, enforcedly disappearing, illegally detaining, inhumanly torturing, extra-judicially killing political leaders and activists and persecuting the religious minorities Sindhi Hindus, Christians, Shiietes, Ahmedis, Sikhs and Hazaras.