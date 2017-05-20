The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 20, 2017 | Last Update : 03:23 PM IST

India, All India

India unperturbed after Pak moves ICJ to rehear Jadhav case

ANI
Published : May 20, 2017, 2:26 pm IST
Updated : May 20, 2017, 2:30 pm IST

Musharraf reportedly told a Pakistani TV channel that Kasab was 'just a pawn', while Jadhav 'may have killed' people.

The ICJ on Thursday stayed the death sentence awarded to Indian Naval officer Jadhav by a Pakistani military court on the charges of spying. (Photo: AP)
 The ICJ on Thursday stayed the death sentence awarded to Indian Naval officer Jadhav by a Pakistani military court on the charges of spying. (Photo: AP)

Jammu (J&K): India remained unperturbed after Pakistan decided to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) with a plea to rehear the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

The ICJ on Thursday stayed the death sentence awarded to Indian Naval officer Jadhav by a Pakistani military court on the charges of spying.

According to Pakistan media reports, Islamabad on Friday approached the ICJ to challenge its jurisdiction in the Jadhav case and pleaded a rehearing of the case within six weeks.

Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh has said that India was not concerned with Pakistan's bid to give a 'new twist' to the Jadhav case.

"We should have full faith in our Ministry of External Affairs and judicial experts," he said.

Singh also didn't give any importance to former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's observation that "Kulbushan Jadhav is a bigger terrorist than Ajmal Kasab".

Reacting to Musharraf's comments, Singh said, "I don't think we need to attach much significance to what they say. It doesn't make any difference whosoever says what."

Musharraf reportedly told a Pakistani TV channel that Kasab was "just a pawn", while Jadhav "may have killed" people.

Ajmal Kasab was hanged to death by India in November 2012 for his role in the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 in which around 164 Indians were killed by a group of ten Pakistani terrorists.

Tags: international court of justice, jadhav death sentence, pakistani military court, kulbhushan jadhav case
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Cannes'17: Shruti Haasan makes her second appearance, looks regal in black and gold!

2

Spider Man spin-off, Venom, will star Tom Hardy!

3

Moon orbiting solar system's 3rd largest dwarf planet found

4

Indian-origin steel tycoon bags global award in UK

5

Watch Mark Zuckerberg find out he got accepted into Harvard

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham