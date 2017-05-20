India unperturbed after Pak moves ICJ to rehear Jadhav case

Musharraf reportedly told a Pakistani TV channel that Kasab was 'just a pawn', while Jadhav 'may have killed' people.

The ICJ on Thursday stayed the death sentence awarded to Indian Naval officer Jadhav by a Pakistani military court on the charges of spying. (Photo: AP)

Jammu (J&K): India remained unperturbed after Pakistan decided to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) with a plea to rehear the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

According to Pakistan media reports, Islamabad on Friday approached the ICJ to challenge its jurisdiction in the Jadhav case and pleaded a rehearing of the case within six weeks.

Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh has said that India was not concerned with Pakistan's bid to give a 'new twist' to the Jadhav case.

"We should have full faith in our Ministry of External Affairs and judicial experts," he said.

Singh also didn't give any importance to former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's observation that "Kulbushan Jadhav is a bigger terrorist than Ajmal Kasab".

Reacting to Musharraf's comments, Singh said, "I don't think we need to attach much significance to what they say. It doesn't make any difference whosoever says what."

Ajmal Kasab was hanged to death by India in November 2012 for his role in the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 in which around 164 Indians were killed by a group of ten Pakistani terrorists.