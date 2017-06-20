Afghanistan: Attack on Bagram military base; 8 guards dead, 2 injured

This is yet another attack targeting the Afghan military base, as there has been a recent spate of such incidents.

Kabul: Eight Afghan security guards were killed and two others wounded in an attack on the Bagram military base at Shah Kah village, about 40km from Kabul, on Monday night.

"#Bagram - 10 Afghan security guards from Bagram military base attacked in Shah Kah village last night. 8 killed, 2 wounded," tweeted Tolo news.

Further details are yet to emerge.

This is yet another attack targeting the Afghan military base, as there has been a recent spate of such incidents.

In April, Taliban attackers, disguised in military uniforms, carried out one of the deadliest attack in Afghan security forces as they killed around 150 soldiers at a military base in Mazar-i-Sharif.

Last week, an Afghan soldier attacked US troops at Camp Shaheen, in Mazar-e Sharif, injuring seven.