7 dead in explosion at Great Mosque of Herat in Afghanistan

Ministry officials said that explosives placed on a motorcycle were detonated at the entrance gate to the mosque.

Ministry of Interior said that at least seven people were killed in the explosion and 16 others were wounded. (Photo: AP)

Kabul: At least seven people were killed after a heavy explosion ripped through the Jam-e-Mosque in Herat, Afghanistan, during a funeral ceremony on Tuesday.

Tolo News quoted the Ministry of Interior as saying that at least seven people were killed in the explosion and 16 others were wounded.

More details to follow.