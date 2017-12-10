The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 10, 2017 | Last Update : 09:36 AM IST

World, Asia

India declined 'message for peace', not ready to stop ceasefire violations: Pak

PTI
Published : Dec 10, 2017, 8:03 am IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2017, 8:09 am IST

Pak Foreign Office spokesman also alleged that India was using cross border attacks to divert attention from the issue of Kashmir.

Pak Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal claimed that Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in a letter to his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj had urged for calm and respect for the 2003 ceasefire agreement. (Photo: AFP)
 Pak Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal claimed that Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in a letter to his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj had urged for calm and respect for the 2003 ceasefire agreement. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday accused India of turning down its "message for peace" by refusing to stop ceasefire violations.

Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal claimed that Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in a letter to his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj had urged for calm and respect for the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

"India has responded to the letter and instead of accepting our message for peace once again repeated old allegations of cross border incursions and refused to stop violations," the spokesperson said.

Faisal also said that India was not ready for independent verification of its allegations or to accept Pakistan's proposal of giving proper access to the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

Read: Pakistan summons Indian DHC over Army’s 'ceasefire violations'

India maintains that the UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control (LoC).

Faisal alleged that India was using cross border attacks to divert attention from the issue of Kashmir.

Tags: ceasefire violations, pak foreign minister, khawaja asif, sushma swaraj, line of control (loc), pakistan's position on kashmir issue, jammu and kashmir situation
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Sri Lanka appoint Chandika Hathurusingha as head coach

2

Charlie Sheen to take legal action against American tabloid for Corey Haim rape allegation

3

That's not how it would end: Trump Jr on JLaw's 'martini to the face' comment about US Prez

4

Researchers reveal new warning sign of Parkinson's disease, dementia

5

Mere seconds of solar gazing leaves woman with permanent eye injuries

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham