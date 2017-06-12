Pakistan summons Indian DHC over Army’s 'ceasefire violations'

It said that three civilians were killed in the firing in Chirikot and Hot Spring sectors on June 10 and June 12.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the alleged firing by Indian troops along the LoC in which three Pakistani civilians were killed.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces, the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

It said that three civilians were killed in the firing in Chirikot and Hot Spring sectors on June 10 and June 12. "The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," the Foreign Office said.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC, it said.

"Indian troops initiated unprovoked heavy weapons including mortar firing" targeting civilian population along the LOC in Jandrot and Hot spring sectors today, the Pakistan army said in a statement.

Three more civilians were injured due to the Indian firing, it said. The Pakistan Army also claimed that they inflicted damage to Indian posts.