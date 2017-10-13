The Asian Age | News

Sports, Cricket

LIVE | India vs Australia 3rd T20: Match abandoned as teams share T20 trophy

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Oct 13, 2017, 7:24 pm IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2017, 8:28 pm IST

The wet outfield at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium forced the match to be called off.

Weather update

Not so good news for cricket fans who have been waiting for this match, as the toss has been delayed.

Hyderabad: Team India captain Virat Kohli will once again lead his side during their decider against David Warner-led Australia in the final T20 here on Friday.

Having won the first T20 quite comfortably against the Aussies, completing a nine-wicket win, the visitors bounced back in the second match to clinch a convincing ewight-wicket win, thanks to an all-round performance.

The visitors will hope to travel back home with the T20 trophy at least, after having lost the ODI series 4-1 against a formidable Indian side.

For David Warner, though, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here is a familiar ground, as he led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the Indian Premier League triumph back in 2016, when his team defeated favourites Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final at the M Chinaswamy Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will take this as an opportunity to test their squad ahead of the next ICC World T20, to be held in 2020.

It will also be interesting to see if Virat Kohli will give pacer Ashish Nehra a game in the decider. Ashish Nehra on Thursday had announced that he would be retiring from all formats of the game after the first T20 between India and New Zealand at Feroz Shah Kotla, his home ground, on November 1.

All eyes will, however, be on the weather, as there is forecast of rain later in the night.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Axar Patel.

Australia: David Warner (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Marcus Stoinis, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine (wk), Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.



