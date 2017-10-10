LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Twenty20: Dhawan departs, huge blow for hosts

Score: India 27/4 from 4.3 overs (Kedar Jadhav 7(8) Dhawan 2(6); Behrendorff 2.3-0-12-4)

India innings:

India 16-3 from 3 overs

India continued to struggle against David Warner's men as they lost Manish

Pandey in the third over.

India 12-2 from 2 overs

This over has once again belonged to the visitors, who have conceded just four runs.

India 8-1 from 1 over

WICKETS! Huge blow for India right in the first over, as both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have departed after Rohit scored two boundaries in the first over.

Toss update

Australia have won the toss and have lected to field first. No changes for Virat Kohli's side, while Marcus Stoinis has replaced Dan Christian in the playing XI.

India playing XI:

IND XI: S Dhawan, RG Sharma, V Kohli, M Pandey, MS Dhoni, K Jadhav, H Pandya, B Kumar, K Yadav, Y Chahal, J Bumrah — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2017

Australia playing XI:

AUS XI: D Warner, A Finch, G Maxwell, TM Head, M Henriques, MP Stoinis, T Paine, N Coulter-Nile, A Tye, A Zampa, J Behrendorff — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2017

Guwahati: Virat Kohli-led Team India will hope to clinch the three-match T20 series against David Warner’s Australia when the two teams face-off at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Rain could play spoilsport during the match as there is a 20 per cent possibilty of showers during the match time.

The Men in Blue will come into this match with high confidence, following a domination in the ODI series, after which the hosts eased to a nine-wicket win in a rain-curtailed first T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Saturday.

After having restricted Australia to 118-8, the match was delayed by rain for more than an hour, after which India were set a target of 48 from 6 overs, which they chased down quite comfortably.

Just before the first T20, the Aussies had suffered a huge blow as captain Steve Smith decided to fly back home due to an injury, and make himself available for the Ashes in November. David Warner, though, will have an extra burden of captaincy due to Smith’s absence.

The main worry for the visitors, however, will be the form of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who has not had an impressive tour so far.

After having been dropped from the T20 opener, pacer Ashish Nehra will hope to get a game in the second T20 as the hosts look to continue their good form by sealing the T20 series.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Axar Patel.

Australia: David Warner (Captain), Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Match-timings:

The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. IST.