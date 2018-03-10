Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Pacer speaks up on rift with wife

Shami was retained by Delhi Daredevils (DD) for Rs 3 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in January.

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Saturday opened up on the rift with wife Hasin Jahan, a day after he was charged with attempt to muder and domestic violence.

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan had on March 7 claimed that the pacer had extra-marital affairs.

“Since it is in public domain, people are making jokes and fun of the entire episode. Families from both sides are trying to sort things out, I am in touch with all of them,” he said to ABP News.

“I won't blame my wife, she is under someone's influence and is being brainwashed. We often fought in the past but sorted it out as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, his wife had stated that she would approach the BCCI to discuss on the same matter.