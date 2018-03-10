The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 10, 2018 | Last Update : 08:11 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Inspite of shocking claims, Mohammed Shami ready to protect wife Hasin Jahan and kid

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 10, 2018, 7:19 pm IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2018, 7:26 pm IST

Mohammed Shami’s cricket career hangs in balance after been charged of domestic violence and having multiple affairs.

Mohammed SHami in an interview said that the fight within my house should not tarnish image of his daughter and wife. (Photo: Twitter)
 Mohammed SHami in an interview said that the fight within my house should not tarnish image of his daughter and wife. (Photo: Twitter)

Kolkata: Team India pacer Mohammed Shami’s cricket career is hanging by thread after his wife Hasin Jahan charge him of  domestic violence and having multiple affairs.

Read: Mohammed Shami on wife Hasin Jahan: She is brainwashed, under someone's influence

The whole saga started on Wednesday, when Hasin Jahan In a bid to expose the pacer's extra-marital affair, posted several screenshots of Messenger and Whatsapp messages on her Facebook wall which was later blocked. The wife of the cricketer also accused him of match fixing and registered a complaint against him at Lal Bazar Police Station in Kolkata.

Read: Mohammed Shami wanted me to have physical relations with his brother, says wife Hasin Jahan

The cricketer on Thursday had dismissed all the allegation against him and lashed out at his wife saying that she has "lost her mental balance".

Read: Mohammed Shami quashes wife Hasin Jahan’s ‘extra-marital affairs’ allegations

"She has lost her mental stability. She has to prove all the allegations made against me. If I have tortured her then she needs to prove it." said Shami addressing a press conference.

Read: Hasin Jahan shares phone recordings, more trouble in store for Mohammed Shami?

Inspite of all the allegation against him, the Team India pacer came out in support of his wife and daughter "The allegations came as a shock to me, I will still stand as a wall to protect the image of my wife and daughter " said Shami in an exclusive interview to ABP.

Read: Mohammed Shami family tried to kill me, found contraceptives in car, says wife Hasin Jahan

" The fight within my house should not tarnish image of my daughter and wife, I am striving for that. I won't blame my wife, she is under someone's influence and is being brainwashed. We often fought in the past but sorted it out as well" .

Jahan, as reported by DNA, has also made a claim that Shami forced her to have physical relations with his brother and on Friday, she also shared the recordings of an alleged phone call with the cricketer.

Tags: mohammed shami, hasin jahan, team india
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

2

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

3

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

4

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

5

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

See all the exclusive pictures of celebrities on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018: The best of red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham