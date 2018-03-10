Inspite of shocking claims, Mohammed Shami ready to protect wife Hasin Jahan and kid

Mohammed Shami’s cricket career hangs in balance after been charged of domestic violence and having multiple affairs.

Mohammed SHami in an interview said that the fight within my house should not tarnish image of his daughter and wife. (Photo: Twitter)

Kolkata: Team India pacer Mohammed Shami’s cricket career is hanging by thread after his wife Hasin Jahan charge him of domestic violence and having multiple affairs.

The whole saga started on Wednesday, when Hasin Jahan In a bid to expose the pacer's extra-marital affair, posted several screenshots of Messenger and Whatsapp messages on her Facebook wall which was later blocked. The wife of the cricketer also accused him of match fixing and registered a complaint against him at Lal Bazar Police Station in Kolkata.

The cricketer on Thursday had dismissed all the allegation against him and lashed out at his wife saying that she has "lost her mental balance".

"She has lost her mental stability. She has to prove all the allegations made against me. If I have tortured her then she needs to prove it." said Shami addressing a press conference.

Inspite of all the allegation against him, the Team India pacer came out in support of his wife and daughter "The allegations came as a shock to me, I will still stand as a wall to protect the image of my wife and daughter " said Shami in an exclusive interview to ABP.

" The fight within my house should not tarnish image of my daughter and wife, I am striving for that. I won't blame my wife, she is under someone's influence and is being brainwashed. We often fought in the past but sorted it out as well" .

Jahan, as reported by DNA, has also made a claim that Shami forced her to have physical relations with his brother and on Friday, she also shared the recordings of an alleged phone call with the cricketer.