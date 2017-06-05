The Asian Age | News

ICC Champions Trophy: Brilliant Yuvraj Singh smashes India to victory over Pakistan

Published : Jun 5, 2017, 12:35 am IST
Pakistan never got going in their reply were all out for 164 chasing a revised Duckworth/Lewis total of 289 in 41 overs.

Yuvraj Singh’s master-class from 32 balls helped India post 319 for three in their 48 overs in a match interrupted by rain. (Photo: AP)
Birmingham: India's Yuvraj Singh smashed 53 to spur his side to a crushing 124-run victory over rivals Pakistan in a rain-shortened Champions Trophy Group B clash on Sunday.

Yuvraj’s master-class from 32 balls helped India post 319 for three in their 48 overs in a match interrupted by rain, after their innings had desperatly needed a spark.

The win moves India to the top of the pool on net run-rate ahead of South Africa, who defeated Sri Lanka in their opening match on Saturday. India face the Lankans in their second fixture at The Oval on Thursday.

Scorecard:

India: 319-3 from 48 overs (Rohit: 91, Kohli: 81*; Shadab: 1-52)

Pakistan: 164-all out from 33.4 overs (Azhar Ali: 50, Mohammad Hafeez: 33; Umesh Yadav 3-30).

India win by 124 runs (D/L method)

Man of the Match: Yuvraj Singh

