There has been no problem at all: Virat Kohli on his rift with Anil Kumble

Published : Jun 3, 2017, 7:44 pm IST
Unless someone is part of something, they shouldn't sit at a distance and pass judgement on someone else, said Virat Kohli.

It was reported that all is not well between Team India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: PTI)
Birmingham: Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, on Saturday, set the record straight as he denied all the reports indicating differences with Team India head coach Anil Kumble.

Kohli, who addressed the media on the eve of the India-Pakistan clash, stated that all the reports doing the rounds of his rift with Kumble are nothing but speculation.

“There's been speculations, things being written by people not a part of dressing room. There's no problem whatsoever,” said Kohli.

“Unless someone is part of something, they shouldn't sit at a distance and pass judgement on someone else,” added the Indian skipper.

After India left for England to defend ICC Champions Trophy, it was reported that all was not well between Kohli and Kumble.

On Friday, after former India skipper and member of Cricket Advisory Committee, Sourav Ganguly, met Indian cricketers at team hotel, it was indicated that Kumble, whose one-year contract as Team India coach was coming to an end at the conclusion of Champions Trophy, would step down from his position.

When asked how was it working with Kumble over last one year, Kohli said: “It’s been really good.”

There were reports Kumble won’t get a contract extension after BCCI invited application for the post of team’s head coach. Discussing that Kohli said, “If something put in place as process I don't see why people are creating so many speculations, it's been followed last time as well.”

