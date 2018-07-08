The Asian Age | News

As Mumbai reels under torrential rain, cracks appear on another bridge

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 8, 2018, 3:40 pm IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2018, 3:39 pm IST

Bridge in Ghatkopar is the third bridge which has developed cracks after collapse of Andheri railway bridge and cracks on Grant Road bridge.

Central Railways has informed the Mumbai civic authorities that the bridge is in a bad condition and requires urgent repair work. (Photo: @vinitmatlani | Twitter)
 Central Railways has informed the Mumbai civic authorities that the bridge is in a bad condition and requires urgent repair work. (Photo: @vinitmatlani | Twitter)

Mumbai: Once again Mumbai's heavy rains have exposed the poor maintenance of railway footbridges. Bridge in Ghatkopar is the third bridge which has developed cracks after the collapse of Andheri railway bridge and cracks on Grant Road bridge. 

According to a report by NDTV, the bridge is 40-50 years old and the condition has been like this for the last 4-5 years. After the complaints of the poor condition, the Ghatkopar bridge was closed on Friday night and officials are to visit the site soon.

Many local trains and other trains of the Central Railway pass under the bridge. 

Central Railways has informed the Mumbai civic authorities that the bridge is in a bad condition and requires urgent repair work. 

Apart from the bridge issue, Mumbaikars are facing massive waterlogging in Sion, Colaba, Santacruz, Jogeshwari, Borivali, and Goregaon. 
IMD has warned Mumbai and entire Maharashtra of heavy rainfall till Wednesday. The warning has been issued for south Gujarat,Telangana, and Karnataka.

