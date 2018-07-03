Part of Gokhale bridge collapses in Mumbai's Andheri, train services hit

Mumbai fire brigade officials said that they are at the spot and trying to check if some people are trapped under the debris.

The incident has also damaged the overhead cables of the railway tracks bringing the trains' movement on western line to a halt. (Photo: Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai: Train services have been disrupted after the pedestrian portion of Gokhale road over bridge that connects Andheri East to West collapsed on the railway track on Tuesday morning following heavy rains. Five people have suffered injuries in the mishap.

The part of the bridge caved in at around 7:30 am and damaged the overhead cables of the railway tracks bringing the trains' movement on all lines to a halt.

Part of Gokhale Bridge, connecting Andheri East to West has collapsed affecting the overhead wires too.Trains on the western line are affected.BMC,Fire Brigade as well as RPF Staff & Officers are deputed on spot for support.Traffic above & below the bridge is stopped for now pic.twitter.com/LMcKmwyDCh — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2018

Four fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot. news agency ANI reported.

Mumbai fire brigade officials said that they are trying to check if some people are trapped under the debris. However, Railway Protection Force (RPF) has denied anyone being trapped.

"Five injured have been sent to the hospital. Do not think anyone is trapped under debris. Railway administration, RPF, GRP and Mumbai police are present and clearance of debris underway. Railway will probably start operations in next 4 hours," R Kudvalkar, Railway Protection Force, told ANI.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Fire Brigade as well as Railway Police Force have been deputed at the spot. Traffic above and below the bridge has been stopped for now.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force also reached the spot.

Reports have also suggested a traffic jam in the area.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has spoken to Mumbai Police Commissioner and BMC commissioner about the incident. The chief minister asked the police commissioner to ensure smooth traffic movement and also asked BMC commissioner to increase the frequency of BEST buses for the convenience of commuters.

CM @Dev_Fadnavis spoke to @CPMumbaiPolice and BMC commissioner on #GokhaleBridgeCollapse incident. CM asked CP to ensure smooth traffic movement and also asked BMC commissioner to increase frequency of BEST buses for convenience of commuters. #MumbaiRains — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 3, 2018

Harbour line passengers affected between Andheri and Bandra are allowed to travel via Ghatkopar on Central Railway towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway Station.

Crowd management machinery has been strengthened on Central Railway at all major stations from Ghatkopar onwards. Harbour line passengers have been allowed to travel freely on Central Railway, Central railway said.

Mumbai police have also issued advisories for the commuters.

Commuters travelling from Andheri East to West are advised to follow

Bisleri junction- Teli Galli - Surve Chowk - Andheri subway - S V road #GokhaleBridgeCollapse — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2018

#GokhaleBridgeCollapse Commuters travelling from West to East may follow

JVPD - Sujay hospital junction - mithibai collage - SV road - capt.Gore flyover Parla - Parla east - adhar junction - Parla junction to WEH — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2018

#GokhaleBridgeCollapse Commuters travelling from West to East could also take JVPD - Sujay hospital junction - BMW junction - slip road of Rajiv Gandhi flyover - S V road - Capt Gore flyover - adhar junction - Parla junction - WEH — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2018

#GokhaleBridgeCollapse Commuters travelling from SV road to WEH

OR WEH to SV road may follow Mrunal tai Gore flyover / khiranager junction - Milan flyover/ Khar subway to reach their destination — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2018

It has been raining heavily in Mumbai since Monday with parts of the city waterlogged. The met department has predicted heavy rain in the next 48 hours.