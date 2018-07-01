The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jul 01, 2018

Mumbai

Mumbai plane crash: UY Aviation claims it had necessary permissions

Published : Jul 1, 2018, 6:33 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2018, 6:34 pm IST

The aircraft firm also said that it was extending its full co-operation to regulatory and law enforcement agencies involved.

Forensic department personnel carry out investigations at the site of the plane crash in Mumbai. (Photo: Shripad Naik)
 Forensic department personnel carry out investigations at the site of the plane crash in Mumbai. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Mumbai: Two days after the husband of the co-pilot of the small plane which crashed in suburban Ghatkopar questioned the air-worthiness of the ill-fated plane belonging to the UY Aviation, the company on Sunday said that all "necessary" requirements and "approvals" were in place.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Mumbai-based private chartered aircraft firm also said that "it is extending its full co-operation to all the regulatory and law enforcement agencies involved in the aftermath of the tragic crash."

Five people, four crew members including two pilots and a pedestrian, lost their lives when the 12-seater plane on a test flight crashed into an under-construction building on Thursday.

Prabhat Kathuria, the husband of Marya Zuberi, the co-pilot who along with four others was killed in the incident had alleged that the test flight was performed despite adverse weather conditions.

Stating that it wanted to put things in proper perspective, the company clarified that, "before undertaking the test flight, it was ensured that all necessary requirements and approvals were in place."

The aircraft took off from Juhu Aerodrome at approx 12:20 hours IST on June, 28 with two pilots employed by UY Aviation and two technical personnel of MRO Indamer Aviation Private Limited and flew for approximately 40 minutes as per the air test profile, it said adding that contact with Mumbai Air traffic control (ATC) was reportedly lost at around approx 13:00 hours IST and the wreckage was later found near Ghatkopar.

The aircraft was purchased by the Pune-based Silver Jubilee Aviation Pvt. Ltd from the Uttar Pradesh Government and was sent directly to Indamer Aviation for rebuilding before UY Aviation bought the plane, which was lying with Indamer which was tasked to completely rebuild it, the company said.

"It is pertinent to note that this aircraft was not yet operating on the non-schedule operators permit (NSOP) of UY Aviation as it was still to be released to service," the statement clarified.

UY Aviation is extending its full co-operation to all the regulatory and law enforcement agencies involved in the aftermath of the tragic crash and it is "committed to extending all possible help and assistance to the bereaved families of the victims during this time of grief and loss."

