Chartered plane crashes in Mumbai suburb, 5 dead; video shows body near site

According to Mumbai police, the plane crashed near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar where construction work was going on.

Chartered plane crashes in an open area in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Thursday.

Mumbai: Five people were killed after a chartered plane crashed in an open area in Mumbai's Ghatkopar today afternoon.

Among those dead were two pilots, two Aircraft Maintenance Engineers who were also on board and one person on the ground, says Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The small aircraft crashed in Sarvodaya Nagar of Ghatkopar area in Mumbai at around 1:30 pm, police said.

Police, fire brigade and disaster management teams rushed to the spot, Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7) told news agency PTI.

According to initial reports, the aircraft registered VT-UPZ, KING AIR C90 was about to land when it crashed.

"The crashed aircraft did not belong to Uttar Pradesh and the state government had sold it to Mumbai's UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident earlier in Allahabad," Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary Information Avnish Awasthi said.

"DGCA team on way to Mumbai for preliminary investigation into plane crash," said DG Civil Aviation B S Bhullar, adding that Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to conduct detailed probe into the crash.

A video on Twitter showed a burning body near the crash site.

Images tweeted by news agency ANI showed thick flames and black smoke rising from the wreckage.

