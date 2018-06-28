The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 | Last Update : 02:50 PM IST

India, All India

Chartered plane crashes in Mumbai suburb, 5 dead; video shows body near site

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 28, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2018, 2:40 pm IST

According to Mumbai police, the plane crashed near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar where construction work was going on.

Chartered plane crashes in an open area in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
  Chartered plane crashes in an open area in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: Five people were killed after a chartered plane crashed in an open area in Mumbai's Ghatkopar today afternoon.

Among those dead were two pilots, two Aircraft Maintenance Engineers who were also on board and one person on the ground, says Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The small aircraft crashed in Sarvodaya Nagar of Ghatkopar area in Mumbai at around 1:30 pm, police said. 

Police, fire brigade and disaster management teams rushed to the spot, Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7) told news agency PTI

According to initial reports, the aircraft registered VT-UPZ, KING AIR C90 was about to land when it crashed. 

"The crashed aircraft did not belong to Uttar Pradesh and the state government had sold it to Mumbai's UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident earlier in Allahabad," Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary Information Avnish Awasthi said. 

"DGCA team on way to Mumbai for preliminary investigation into plane crash," said DG Civil Aviation B S Bhullar, adding that Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to conduct detailed probe into the crash. 

A video on Twitter showed a burning body near the crash site. 

Images tweeted by news agency ANI showed thick flames and black smoke rising from the wreckage.

Further details awaited.

Tags: mumbai plane crash, ghatkopar, mumbai police, chartered plane crash
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

2

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

3

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

4

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

5

Gossip Tax: Now pay up for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham