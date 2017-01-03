TMC students' wing allegedly attacks Kolkata BJP office after MP Sudip's arrest

Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested by the CBI in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

The BJP office in Kolkata was allegedly attacked by TMC students' wing after TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest. (Photo: AFP)

Kolkata: The BJP office in Kolkata was allegedly attacked by TMC students' wing after TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest by the CBI in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

The attack came just minutes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP-led government of trying to muzzle the voice of her party by arresting her leaders.

“If they think that after the arrest (of TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay) we won’t protest, they are wrong,” Banerjee said on Tuesday, adding, “I challenge PM, he cannot do anything, can't suppress the voice of the people”.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Bandhopadhyay after questioning him about his association with Rose Valley Group and its owner Goutam Kundu.