I challenge PM, will take legal battle forward: Mamata on TMC MP's arrest

Banerjee said the party will hold protest on Wednesday in Kolkata over the arrest of Bandhopadhyay.

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre over the arrest of party MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam on Tuesday.

Banerjee said she will take the legal battle forward and seek justice from the court. “If they think that after the arrest (of TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay) we won’t protest, they are wrong,” Banerjee said, adding, “I challenge PM, he cannot do anything, can't suppress the voice of the people”.

The Chief Minister will hold a meeting with the party MPs at 5 pm at TMC headquarters.

Bandhopadhyay’s arrest, second in the case after TMC MP Tapas Pal's, came as a big blow to Banerjee.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Bandhopadhyay on Tuesday after questioning him about his association with Rose Valley Group and its owner Goutam Kundu.

Bandopadhyay appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI at CGO Complex in Salt Lake around 10.55 am, responding to the summons to face questioning.

An SP rank officer led the interrogation that lasted for more than four hours. While probing the scam for the last one and a half years, the CBI found that Bandopadhyay took favours from Rose Valley, such as foreign trips and receipt of hefty amount of money, sources said. The sources added that in exchange, the Trinamool MP helped Kundu to run his business smoothly.

Bandopadhyay, however, could not give satisfactory replies when he was asked about the favours, leading to his arrest, sources said.