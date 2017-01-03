Tuesday, Jan 03, 2017 | Last Update : 05:40 PM IST

India, All India

I challenge PM, will take legal battle forward: Mamata on TMC MP's arrest

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 3, 2017, 4:28 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2017, 5:12 pm IST

Banerjee said the party will hold protest on Wednesday in Kolkata over the arrest of Bandhopadhyay.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre over the arrest of party MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam on Tuesday.

Banerjee said she will take the legal battle forward and seek justice from the court. “If they think that after the arrest (of TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay) we won’t protest, they are wrong,” Banerjee said, adding, “I challenge PM, he cannot do anything, can't suppress the voice of the people”.

Banerjee said the party will hold protest on Wednesday in Kolkata over the arrest of Bandhopadhyay.

The Chief Minister will hold a meeting with the party MPs at 5 pm at TMC headquarters.

Also Read: TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay held in Rose Valley scam

Bandhopadhyay’s arrest, second in the case after TMC MP Tapas Pal's, came as a big blow to Banerjee.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Bandhopadhyay on Tuesday after questioning him about his association with Rose Valley Group and its owner Goutam Kundu.

Bandopadhyay appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI at CGO Complex in Salt Lake around 10.55 am, responding to the summons to face questioning.

An SP rank officer led the interrogation that lasted for more than four hours. While probing the scam for the last one and a half years, the CBI found that Bandopadhyay took favours from Rose Valley, such as foreign trips and receipt of hefty amount of money, sources said. The sources added that in exchange, the Trinamool MP helped Kundu to run his business smoothly.

Bandopadhyay, however, could not give satisfactory replies when he was asked about the favours, leading to his arrest, sources said.

Tags: mamata banerjee, sudip bandhopadhyay, arrest
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

People new to sex should not try these positions

2

Syrian actor who became refugee now in Hollywood

3

Girl's butt implants fall off at concert in viral video

4

Now, apply for Haj using an app

5

Deepika adorably welcomes Vin Diesel to India in Hindi

more

Editors' Picks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

I challenge PM, will take legal battle forward: Mamata on TMC MP's arrest

A breath of fresh air among all the negativity (Photo: Facebook)

Meghalaya CM sings Beatles classic 'All my loving' with Oppn leader

File photo of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Peace? Akhilesh visits dad Mulayam's home after phone chat

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham