AAP feud: Vishwas defiant despite meeting Kejriwal, wants Khan sacked

Vishwas is upset that Amanatullah Khan was only removed from the Political Affairs Committee of AAP, and not sacked from the party.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's late night meeting with senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas, who has threatened to quit over the attacks on him by a "coterie" surrounding the AAP convener, appears to have yielded little result.

At Tuesday's meeting, Vishwas insisted that stern action be taken against Okhla MLA Amantullah Khan, who had accused him of being a ‘RSS-BJP’ agent and plotting a coup in the party, PTI said.

According to NDTV, Vishwas has agreed to attend another AAP meeting on Wednesday - but with a condition - that Khan be sacked from the party.

Vishwas is upset that Khan was only removed from the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP, and not sacked from the party after his outburst. His rationale is that if Khan had made similar remarks against Kejriwal or Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, he would have been thrown out of AAP immediately, said the NDTV report.

A section of AAP MLAs also held a separate meeting with Vishwas early on Wednesday but details were not immediately available.

Khan had on Monday resigned from the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

Vishwas had accused Khan of being a ‘mask’ and acting at the behest of a coterie surrounding Kejriwal.

After the emotional outburst, Vishwas had threatened to quit the party.

The Chief Minister and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had visited Vishwas’ Ghaziabad residence late in the night to pacify him. The three, along with party leaders

Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh, then went to Kejriwal's residence.

The meeting continued until late in the night.