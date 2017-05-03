The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 03, 2017 | Last Update : 06:42 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

AAP cracks deepen, Kumar losing Vishwas in party?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 3, 2017, 2:34 am IST
Updated : May 3, 2017, 6:06 am IST

Refuses to apologise n Will decide his future Tuesday night

AAP leader Kumar Vishwas
 AAP leader Kumar Vishwas

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party has once against landed in turmoil after one of its senior-most functionaries Kumar Vishwas on Tuesday said he is unwilling to apologise for his video titled “We the Nation” in which he apparently hinted at corruption within the AAP-led Delhi government.

Mr Vishwas, 46, stood outside his Ghaziabad residence, teary-eyed and remained defiant despite the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s gag order of not talking to the media. He told reporters that he “will take a decision tonight”, indicating that he may call it quits.

He said AAP lawmaker Amanatullah Khan was merely a “mask” behind those hatching conspiracies against him. Mr Khan was divested of an important party post for going public after he accused the poet-politician of hobnobbing with the BJP and the RSS. It was an attempt to placate Mr Vishwas. He, however, showed his anger by failing to turn up for the Monday meeting of AAP’s political affairs committee (PAC).

“Had Amanatullah Khan said anything like this against Arvind or Manish (Sisodia), he would have been shown the door in 10 minutes,” Mr Vishwas said, hinting that Mr Khan was a proxy for those who want to “malign” him.

Minutes after the AAP leaders’ attack on the party leadership, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia lashed out him for airing his grievances in front of the media. “Vishwas was invited to the party’s PAC meet, but he didn’t turn up. If he has a problem with the party, he should raise it in the party forum,” Mr Sisodia said.

While Mr Vishwas said that the party leadership was overlooking the sacrifices made by its workers, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia hit back saying such statements were not going to lift the morale of the party

cadre. “Volunteers understand who is he helping by airing his grievances through media,” he said.

Speculations are rife in the political circles that Mr Vishwas may join hands with the BJP, but he told reporters that he harbours no ambitions to become chief minister, deputy chief minister or AAP national convener and would continue to speak in favour of the country.

His statements on camera indicated he was under pressure to apologise for his remarks in 13-minute “We The Nation” video. A few days ago while talking to a news channel, Mr Vishwas had also said that the AAP chief should have desisted from questioning the surgical strikes carried by Indian Army on terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied in Kashmir last year.

Buckling under pressure, the AAP leadership called off the Tuesday PAC meeting fearing that Mr Kumar may speak against them and invite embarrassment for the party. After his historic victory in 2015, Mr Kejriwal and his team had thrown out founding members Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav from the party fold for alleged criticism in ticket distribution. Mr Vishwas again has made similar allegations as a result of which he too could face the heat.  

Tags: kumar vishwas, delhi government, arvind kejriwal

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh auctions India's most expensive limestone block

2

Over 6500 women dance their way to record book

3

Paswan to oppn: Stop wasting time, no vacancy for PM post till 2024

4

Behold the Quantum Dot technology in the LCD vs AMOLED battle arena

5

World's fastest film camera developed

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham