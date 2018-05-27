The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 27, 2018 | Last Update : 11:25 AM IST

Life, Health

Are we heading towards a fitter world?

ANI
Published : May 27, 2018, 9:24 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2018, 10:07 am IST

Researchers studies data of awareness about obesity over the last twelve years worldwide.

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington: Google search data shows that weight loss searches have increased over time while those on obesity have decreased.

The research, conducted by European Association for the Study of Obesity, suggests a normalisation of obesity in society.

Dr Aditya S. Pawar and colleagues studied data of awareness about obesity over the last twelve years worldwide. They used Google Trends which is based on the number of times worldwide the terms 'Obesity', 'Weight loss 'and 'Obese' were searched for using Google between January 1, 2006 and December 31, 2017.

The program assigns a reference value of 100 for the point of maximum popularity among the search terms, and provides relative monthly scores for all terms, which were termed relative interest scores (RIS).

The results found that the for the search term 'obesity', the mean RIS consistently decreased with each quartile. While the search term 'weight loss' RIS consistently increased with time.

The term 'weight loss' appeared to be especially popular during the month of January and its median RIS for January (n=12months) as compared to other months (n=122 months) was higher during the entire study period (88 vs 72), a result which was statistically significant. The RIS for term 'obese' did not change significantly over the study period.

Dr Pawar concluded, "Despite an increase in the prevalence of obesity, its popularity on the internet continues to decrease with time as reflected by the RIS score, which may suggest 'normalisation' of obesity in our society. Reassuringly however, the frequency of the search term 'weight loss' has increased significantly overtime, with significant interest in January every year."

The study was presented at European Congress on Obesity in Vienna, Austria.

Tags: fitness, health, weight loss, physical activity, obesity

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

2

Faizabad village sets example of Hindu-Muslim communal harmony

3

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

4

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

5

Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, WhatsApp

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VKD, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham