Heavy rains lash Mumbai: 9 tips to protect your health this monsoon

Mumbai is receiving very heavy rainfall since Thursday morning. Reports of water-logging have been received from Dadar, Parel, Cuff Parade, Bandra, Borivali and Andheri.
Monsoon sees our health needing special attention. The season comes with a variety of waterborne diseases. Problems like cough, cold, fever, eye infections, malaria, dengue and hepatitis are also very common during the monsoon.
Here are a few tips to protect your health this monsson.
- Avoid eating outside food like bhel, pakodas, panipuri etc as consuming such foods increases the chances of contamination and illness during monsoon.
- Avoid storing food for long as uncooked vegetables and pre-cut fruits get spoilt faster and have more chances of contamination.
- Wash vegetables and fruits regularly. And make sure your produce is fresh. Make sure vegetables and fruits you use are fresh. Soak them in salt-water (add 2 teaspoon salt in 1 litre water) for 5 to 7 mins. Rinse thoroughly with fresh water before use.
- Use herbs and spices as they help improving immunity. Tulsi, ginger, garlic, turmeric are good options.
- Drink boiled safe water as water borne illnesses become very prevalent during the rainy season.
- Make use of Alum to get purified water, do not drink uncovered water and use water purifiers at home.
- Wash your hands properly before handling food. Use handkerchief while sneezing, coughing etc. Personal cleanliness should be maintained to avoid contamination of food.
- Mosquito repellents and nets should be used to prevent insects from biting you. Monsoon sees the highest cases of dengue and malaria.
- Boost Immunity with citrus fruits. Include Orange, lemon, gooseberry (amla) in your diet. Vitamin C rich fruits will help in boosting immunity.