Heavy rains lash Mumbai: 9 tips to protect your health this monsoon

Problems like cough, cold, fever, eye infections, malaria, dengue and hepatitis become very common during the monsoon.

Mumbai is receiving very heavy rainfall since Thursday morning. Reports of water-logging have been received from Dadar, Parel, Cuff Parade, Bandra, Borivali and Andheri.

Monsoon sees our health needing special attention. The season comes with a variety of waterborne diseases. Problems like cough, cold, fever, eye infections, malaria, dengue and hepatitis are also very common during the monsoon.

Here are a few tips to protect your health this monsson.