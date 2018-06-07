The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:58 PM IST

Life, Health

Heavy rains lash Mumbai: 9 tips to protect your health this monsoon

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 7, 2018, 2:29 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2018, 2:29 pm IST

Problems like cough, cold, fever, eye infections, malaria, dengue and hepatitis become very common during the monsoon.

Monsoon sees our health needing special attention. (Photo: AP)
 Monsoon sees our health needing special attention. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai is receiving very heavy rainfall since Thursday morning. Reports of water-logging have been received from Dadar, Parel, Cuff Parade, Bandra, Borivali and Andheri.

Monsoon sees our health needing special attention. The season comes with a variety of waterborne diseases. Problems like cough, cold, fever, eye infections, malaria, dengue and hepatitis are also very common during the monsoon.

Here are a few tips to protect your health this monsson.

  • Avoid eating outside food like bhel, pakodas, panipuri etc as consuming such foods increases the chances of contamination and illness during monsoon.
  • Avoid storing food for long as uncooked vegetables and pre-cut fruits get spoilt faster and have more chances of contamination.
  • Wash vegetables and fruits regularly. And make sure your produce is fresh. Make sure vegetables and fruits you use are fresh. Soak them in salt-water (add 2 teaspoon salt in 1 litre water) for 5 to 7 mins. Rinse thoroughly with fresh water before use.
  • Use herbs and spices as they help improving immunity. Tulsi, ginger, garlic, turmeric are good options.
  • Drink boiled safe water as water borne illnesses become very prevalent during the rainy season.
  • Make use of Alum to get purified water, do not drink uncovered water and use water purifiers at home.
  • Wash your hands properly before handling food. Use handkerchief while sneezing, coughing etc. Personal cleanliness should be maintained to avoid contamination of food.
  • Mosquito repellents and nets should be used to prevent insects from biting you.  Monsoon sees the highest cases of dengue and malaria.
  • Boost Immunity with citrus fruits. Include Orange, lemon, gooseberry (amla) in your diet. Vitamin C rich fruits will help in boosting immunity.
Tags: rains, monsoon, mumbai, monsoon tips, health and well being, cough, cold, fever, eye infections, malaria, dengue, hepatitis, tips to stay healthy in monsoon, tulsi, ginger, garlic, turmeric, wash vegetables, mosquito repellents, immunity

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre: Woman cooks crispy fish on car hood in 40 degrees weather

2

The Sri Lankan sojourn: Clean, green and serene

3

Miss America pageant says #byebyebikini, Twitter reacts

4

Did Salman Khan take dig at ‘foe’ Ranbir Kapoor with comments on 'Sanju' trailer?

5

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham