Heavy rains lash Mumbai, Jet flight diverted to Ahmedabad

Mumbai rains: Monsoon rain hit Mumbai on Thursday, triggering water-logging and traffic snarls in many areas.

Mumbai rains: Water-logging was reported in several areas as monsoon rain hit Mumbai. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Mumbai is receiving very heavy rainfall since Thursday morning. Reports of water-logging have been received from Dadar, Parel, Cuff Parade, Bandra, Borivali and Andheri.

The disaster management authorities have warned of very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

A four-day red alert has been sounded in Mumbai and the Konkan coast by civic authorities.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways flight 9W-117 to Mumbai from London was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday due to heavy rain.

The financial capital, Mumbai has been witnessing heavy pre-monsoon showers since Thursday. Office goers faced unusual traffic snarls due to heavy rains.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement said, precautionary measures have been taken to tackle any situation and leaves of all the senior officials, including deputy municipal commissioners and assistant commissioners have been cancelled.

BMC cancels Saturday and Sunday offs of its officers after heavy rain warnings issued by India Meteorological Department.

People in Mumbai can dial 1916 and those outside Mumbai can dial 1077 in case of emergency.

Officials with walkie-talkies and flood rescue supplies have spread out across Mumbai, which witnesses severe monsoon.

Navy personnel are being posted in areas like Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay, Malad for flood rescue, according to the civic body.

Officers have been asked to keep schools open at all times for shelter during possible flooding.

The monsoon has reached Goa and Konkan coast today as per the met department and Gujarat, southern Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha are expected to get monsoon rain between June 9 and 11.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into interior parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the next 24 hours.