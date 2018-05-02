Study finds eggs can cure hangover

According to experts when we drink alcohol, it is metabolised and a toxic product called acetaldehyde is formed in body.

The downside to partying all night could be in dealing with a hangover the next day.

People are often on the hunt for the perfect cure - and the solution could have been right under our noses all along.

It turns out that when it comes to ridding our bodies of a hangover, it's the amino acids found in some foods, including eggs, that play a vital role.

According to experts when we drink alcohol, it is metabolised and a toxic product called acetaldehyde is generated in the Experts further added that acetaldehyde accumulation is understood to be the main culprit behind the physical malaise widely known as the "hangover".

However, experts further add that some amino acids, including cysteine, help produce an antioxidant called glutathione, which assists in breaking down the acetaldehyde, which helps reduce its effects on our bodies.

Eating eggs the morning after provides energy like any other food but they also contain large amounts of cysteine, which helps mop up leftover toxins.

Two large eggs contain 324mg of cysteine, which covers more than the WHO recommendtion of amino acids.

They suggest 4.1mg per kg of body weight, which equals 287mg for the average 70 kilo adult.

Eggs are packed with protein, vitamins A, E and B12, omega-3 fatty acids, choline and iron, and they’re also a great source of amino acids.