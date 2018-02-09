The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

Life, Health

Human eggs fully grown in lab for first time, raises hopes of infertility treatment

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 9, 2018, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2018, 10:46 am IST

Major breakthrough offers hope to women in danger of being left infertile from treatments such as chemotherapy

This is the first time a human egg has been developed in a lab from its earliest stage to full maturity. (Representational image)
 This is the first time a human egg has been developed in a lab from its earliest stage to full maturity. (Representational image)

In a massive breakthrough, human eggs have been fully grown in a lab in a world first.

Experts removed fledgling egg cells from ovary tissue and grew them to the point where they were ready for fertilisation.

This could pave the way for a new era of fertility treatments offering hope to women in danger of being left infertile from treatments such as chemotherapy.

While researchers have previously matured human eggs from a late stage of development, this is the first time a human egg has been developed in a lab from its earliest stage to full maturity.

The University of Edinburgh academics will now look at whether they can be fertilised.

Speaking about the breakthrough, lead author of the study, Prof Evelyn Telfer said, “Being able to fully develop human eggs in the lab could widen the scope of  fertility treatments.”

Some cancer patients currently have a piece of their ovary removed before treatment and re-implanted later. However, there is a risk this re-introduces the disease.

Women undergoing premature menopause – which can strike in their 20s – could also benefit. These women may still have egg cells that could be developed in the laboratory.

Professor Telfer said it was unlikely that it would be of much benefit for women undergoing a menopause at the normal stage between 45-55 as they would no longer have egg cells that could be used. Experts said that much more work was needed to ensure the process was safe for humans.

Tags: human eggs, embryo, fertilisation, infertility treatment, health and well being, chemotherapy

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra makes it to top 25 global influencers on social media

2

PETA questions IIT-Bombay's move to not ban non-veg food

3

Border is crumbling: Olympics brings more tourists along North, S Korea divide

4

5 things to remember before choosing a gift for your Valentine

5

Trudeau comes under fire for ‘mansplaining,’ correcting ‘mankind’ to ‘peoplekind’

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The makers of '3 Storeys' launched the trailer of the film yesterday in a chawl in Mumbai, which saw the entire star cast turning up along with the makers of the film. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha launch the '3 Storeys' trailer in a Mumbai chawl

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller 'Raid' trailer released today. Check out some interesting pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Raid trailer launch: Ajay looks dashing, Ileana shines in her saree look

After ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, Akshay is excited about his next social drama ‘PadMan’. The actor was in Delhi to promote his film along with Arunachalam Muruganantham. His wife and producer Twinkle Khanna, co-star Radhika Apte were also present at the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar, Arunachalam Muruganantham promote 'PadMan' in Delhi

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Jhanvi Kapoor and others rocked LFW '18 with their impeccable style and beauty.

Gorgeous! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut own the show at LFW 2018

Checkout the exclusive pictures of Rani Mukerji, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Varun Dhawan with GF Natasha Dalal. The glamorous B-town celebs were snapped by the paparazzi. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs spotted: Rani, Varun with GF Natasha and others clicked

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham