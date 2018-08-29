The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018 | Last Update : 04:55 PM IST

India, Politics

Sidelined SP leader, Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal floats new party

PTI
Published : Aug 29, 2018, 3:43 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2018, 3:43 pm IST

Shivpal Yadav said, 'There are many neglected workers in SP. They will be assigned responsibilities and asked to strengthen our Morcha.'

Shivpal Yadav, who is still an SP legislator, refused to answer whether the Morcha will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Shivpal Yadav, who is still an SP legislator, refused to answer whether the Morcha will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File | PTI)

Lucknow: Sidelined Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday announced the formation of a Samajwadi Secular Morcha and said he would try to unite smaller parties under it.

However, Shivpal, who is still an SP legislator, refused to answer whether the Morcha will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"I have formed Samajwadi Secular Morcha. I was neglected in the Samajwadi Party and waited for two years. I was neither informed nor invited in party programmes and no responsibility was given to me," Shivpal, uncle of SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, told reporters at his residence.

"There are many neglected workers in the SP. They will be assigned responsibilities and asked to strengthen our Morcha. I will also try to unite smaller parties under the Morcha," he said.

Asked whether SP founder and his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav will be part of the Morcha, Shivpal said, "We will give him due honour and ask others also to do the same."

Tags: samajwadi party, shivpal yadav, samajwadi secular morcha, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

2

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

3

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

4

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

5

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham