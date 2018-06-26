Buzz in BJP: Chandigarh Lok Sabha ticket for Kapil Dev?

BJP president Amit Shah had met Dev recently.

New Delhi: The BJP is abuzz with rumours that former India cricker captain Kapil Dev could contest from the BJP ticket from Chandigarh parliamentary seat. BJP president Amit Shah had met Mr Dev recently for the party’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign to seek support for the party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Speculation is also rife that the BJP is considering the former cricketer’s name as one of the nominated members to the Rajya Sabha. Actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher is currently the party’s MP from Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, former West Bengal Cabinet minister Humayun Kabir on Monday joined the BJP fold in presence of party’s state incharge Kailash Vijayvargiya and national general secretary Arun Singh at the party headquarters. Mr Kabir hails from Murshidabad district and has been in the Congress after he was expelled by the TMC in 2015 for his alleged anti-party activities.

After joining the BJP, Mr Kabir claimed that the people in West Bengal are looking for an alternative to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamul Congress and see the BJP as the most credible one.

West Bengal is one of the non-BJP ruled states under party president Amit Shah’s radar for strengthning the organisation and support base.

Mr Amit Shah will be in West Bengal from Tuesday where he is scheduled to address a rally in Purulia on Wednesday and take stock of his party’s organisational work.