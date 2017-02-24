BJP believes in dividing people of UP, says Akhilesh Yadav

UP has seen development in my regime and people want this to continue, Akhilesh Yadav.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has been vigorously campaigning for the Samajwadi Party, addressing at least seven rallies a day. In the absence of other star campaigners in the party, barring wife Dimple, the onus of the campaign rests on his ‘fragile’ shoulders. Alongside, he is managing his party affairs and running the government too.

Of the seven-phase election in UP, polling for three phases is left. Mr Akhilesh Yadav spoke with journalists between days of hectic campaigning. Excerpts from the conversation:

With over half of the election over, how do you see the position of the SP-Congress alliance?

I can say that in the phases where elections have been held, we have performed well. We are heading for a comfortable majority and the people are responding very well to the work done by my government. We have not only fulfilled the promises we made in the manifesto, but have even gone beyond it. The Lucknow-Agra Expressway was completed in record time; we gave laptops to students, Samajwadi pension to poor women and set up a helpline for women.

In case of a hung Assembly, what will be your options?

I do not see a hung Assembly. We are heading for a majority on our own and a SP-Congress government will be in place.

Which party is your main rival — Bharatiya Janata Party or Bahujan Samaj Party?

Both parties are far behind us. The response to our rallies is huge. UP has seen development in my regime and people want this to continue. The BJP believes in dividing people and BSP can shake hands with BJP for its own gain.

If you return to power, what will be your priority this time?

We will implement our manifesto and the joint manifesto of the alliance. We will start work on Purvanchal Expressway, distribute smartphones to the youth, cycles to schoolgirls, houses for the poor, and waive off farmer loan. We will make a time frame for all projects.

The BJP’s response to your slogan “Kaam Bolta Hai” is that more than “kaam”, “karnama” speaks (“misdeeds speak louder than your work”). What do you have to say to this?

The BJP and its allies have 73 MPs (members of Parliament) from UP. What work have they done in the past two-and-a-half years? In Varanasi, there has been no work on cleanliness, no cleaning of the Ganga. We have been giving 24-hour power to the Prime Minister’s constituency.

Has the strife in the party and family had an impact on the elections?

There is no use of this talk during elections. People have seen the government function, and will vote on our development model. Nothing else matters to them.

Is it true that had it not been for the family war, the alliance with the Congress may not have happened?

Yes, this is true. If there had been no fight in the family, the alliance would not have happened. Circumstances were such that I had to opt for an alliance. But I am happy that the alliance happened because the results are going to be good.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused you of discrimination on caste and religious lines, and also of minority appeasement.

All our schemes have been implemented without discrimination. Can anyone say that Muslims will not be using the Lucknow Agra Expressway or the Metro? You can see the list and you will find that Muslim women benefited from the Samajwadi pension, and Muslim girls got laptops. The BJP is getting desperate and making baseless allegations.

Is your father (Mulayam Singh Yadav) still upset with you? Will he campaign in the remaining phases?

There are no differences and he is not angry. The party belongs to Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and he will certainly campaign. His blessings are with us.

Other SP leaders are not taking active part in the campaign. Why?

Azam Khan will campaign now. He was busy at his own constituency earlier. Kironmoy Nanda will also join the campaign. Others are busy with booth management; this is the most important work in an election.

The BSP has been asking Muslims not to waste their vote on SP. Even clerics are supporting BSP. Will this hurt your party?

Muslims understand very well what is good or bad for them. They are not swayed by statements made by parties. They have seen the BSP alliance with the BJP in the past. They have seen the BSP leader campaigning for BJP in Gujarat. Who will believe that the BSP will not ally with BJP again?

The Opposition is targeting Gayatri Prajapati and Arun Verma, the two SP leaders charged with rape.

I have campaigned for Arun Verma and Gayatri Prajapati. I am sure you all remember the Badaun case (bodies of two sisters found hanging from a tree). The media said it was a case of rape and murder, and we gave the case to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). It turned out to be a case of suicide. The cases against our leaders are a conspiracy to defame the party and the truth will be out soon.