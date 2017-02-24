The Asian Age | News

India, Politics

Modi, Akhilesh Yadav trade barbs over ‘Kasab, donkeys’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 24, 2017, 4:23 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2017, 4:22 am IST

Donkeys inspire me to work without taking a break and without discriminating, says Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at an election campaign rally in Bahraich district. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi/Lucknow: Midway through the battle for Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday engaged in a high-pitched war of words over “donkeys and Kasab”. 

Responding to Akhilesh Yadav’s donkey barb, the PM said he was amused that Mr Yadav was “afraid” of Gujarat’s donkeys. 

The UP CM had on Monday asked filmstar Amitabh Bachchan to stop promoting “Gujarat’s donkeys”, in a reference to a tourism promotional advertisement featuring the actor, with several donkeys in the background.

Addressing a rally in Bahraich, Mr Modi said; “Akhilesh Yadav should leave the attitude of hatred. It is fine if he attacks me but he did not even spare the donkeys. It seems he is afraid of even donkeys now. He should know that donkeys can be a source of inspiration. Donkeys inspire me to work without taking a break and without discriminating”. 

On Thursday, the UP CM also hit out at BJP chief Amit Shah over his “Kasab” remark. On Wednesday, Mr Shah likened the rival outfits to 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

“By kasab I mean: Ka for Congress, Sa for Samajwadi Party and B for BSP,” Mr Shah had said.

Akhilesh Yadav said at an election meeting in Tulsipur that “Ka actually stands for kabutar and people will set the pigeons free in the polls.” 

Not to be left behind, BSP supremo Mayawati also attacked Mr Shah, describing the BJP chief as a “terrorist” and said there “cannot be a bigger Kasab” than him.

In his speech, the PM reminded the chief minister that “it was the UPA government led by the Congress — the same Congress which was his ally now — that had issued a postal stamp on the donkeys of Gujarat.” 

The PM further stepped up his attacks on Samajwadi leaders when he said that every police station in Uttar Pradesh had become an office of the Samajwadi Party, and the law and order situation had worsened to an extent where women could not go out alone at night. 

“Those who are asking for votes for people like Gayatri Prajapati (an SP minister accused of rape) have no right to remain in power. Instead of sending these accused people to jail, SP leaders are asking for votes for them. If those in power are a part of the mafia, who will protect the common man?” he said.

On his part, the UP CM said that Mr Modi despite holding such a high position was fighting with him. He also challenged the PM for a debate on the development of Uttar Pradesh. “If the PM wants a debate, he should not talk about other issues...I say this openly that if he (PM) wants a debate with me on development issues I am ready for it...We ask what you have done for UP and we will also tell what all we have done,” the Samajwadi Party leader said. 

Tags: akhilesh yadav, amitabh bachchan, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

