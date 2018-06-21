The Asian Age | News

India, Politics

It’s too early: Kamal Haasan on tie-up with Cong after meeting Sonia Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 5:34 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2018, 5:34 pm IST

'I have met Sonia Gandhi and we discussed the political situation, in general, in Tamil Nadu,' Kamal Haasan said.

Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan addresses the media after meeting UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan addresses the media after meeting UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who is in Delhi to complete formalities to register his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday morning.

"I have met Sonia Gandhi and we discussed the political situation, in general, in Tamil Nadu," he told the reporters after the meeting.

The meeting came a day after Haasan met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and held similar discussions.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan meets Cong chief Rahul Gandhi, discusses Tamil Nadu politics​

After reports emerged that the MNM founder won’t be meeting any other political leaders during his Delhi visit, talks of his party leaning towards the Congress started doing the rounds.

However, when Kamal Haasan was asked if it was a coincidence that he was only meeting leaders from the Congress, he emphasised that it was just a courtesy call.

"More than them being leaders, they are one family. I met the son yesterday... and met the mother (today)," he said, according to a report in NDTV.

Haasan also said, “It is too early to decide” when he was asked if he would support the Congress in its endeavour to bring opposition parties together on one platform to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, news agency PTI reported.

The MNM chief is reportedly making new political friends from the non-BJP parties and also flew to the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy last month, where he met Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition leaders.

Tags: kamal haasan, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

