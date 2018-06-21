The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 21, 2018 | Last Update : 06:15 PM IST

India, Politics

Got 17 crore votes in 2014, target for 2019 is 22 crore, says BJP chief Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 4:40 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2018, 4:40 pm IST

'Our key schemes such as Mudra, Ujjwala, have helped people and we hope these families will remember us when they vote,' Amit Shah said.

BJP Chief Amit Shah said the party is only concerned about the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)
 BJP Chief Amit Shah said the party is only concerned about the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said the party aims to increase its vote share from 17 crore people in 2014 to 22 crore in 2019.

“Our key schemes such as Mudra, Ujjwala, etc. have helped people greatly and we hope these families will remember us when they vote,” Amit Shah said.

Amid talks of opposition parties coming together for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP chief said the party is only concerned about the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at Zee Media’s India ka DNA Conclave 2019, Shah said, “Be it Sharad Pawar or Mamata Banerjee or Rahul Gandhi, all these parties were against us in 2014 too. So we are not worried about that and are preparing accordingly. It is only the coming together of SP and BSP that could cause some trouble for us”.

When asked about the growing interest in the Grand Alliance, BJP chief Shah said the dependence of Opposition parties on PM Modi could be their undoing.

“Rahul Gandhi, Naidu and Mamata say ‘Modi hatao’ while we say ‘bhrastachar hatao’ (eradicate corruption),” he said while adding, “They are relying on countering Modi alone, and with a man like Modi at the helm, the work of the party is in any case reduced.”

Amit Shah also said that his prowess in electoral politics is duty. “I have been elected as the party’s president to deliver wins,” he said.

“When I was young, all the parties came together against Indira Gandhi, and to us, the Congress seems undefeatable. Today, I’m proud that the party under me has increased its reach from 22 per cent in 2014 to 70 per cent,” the BJP president added.

Tags: amit shah, 2019 lok sabha polls, grand alliance, pm modi, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut twists her body like a pro in these videos

2

International Yoga Day: How the Apple iPhone and Watch can help you keep fit

3

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

4

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

5

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham