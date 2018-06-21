Got 17 crore votes in 2014, target for 2019 is 22 crore, says BJP chief Amit Shah

'Our key schemes such as Mudra, Ujjwala, have helped people and we hope these families will remember us when they vote,' Amit Shah said.

BJP Chief Amit Shah said the party is only concerned about the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said the party aims to increase its vote share from 17 crore people in 2014 to 22 crore in 2019.

“Our key schemes such as Mudra, Ujjwala, etc. have helped people greatly and we hope these families will remember us when they vote,” Amit Shah said.

Amid talks of opposition parties coming together for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP chief said the party is only concerned about the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at Zee Media’s India ka DNA Conclave 2019, Shah said, “Be it Sharad Pawar or Mamata Banerjee or Rahul Gandhi, all these parties were against us in 2014 too. So we are not worried about that and are preparing accordingly. It is only the coming together of SP and BSP that could cause some trouble for us”.

When asked about the growing interest in the Grand Alliance, BJP chief Shah said the dependence of Opposition parties on PM Modi could be their undoing.

“Rahul Gandhi, Naidu and Mamata say ‘Modi hatao’ while we say ‘bhrastachar hatao’ (eradicate corruption),” he said while adding, “They are relying on countering Modi alone, and with a man like Modi at the helm, the work of the party is in any case reduced.”

Amit Shah also said that his prowess in electoral politics is duty. “I have been elected as the party’s president to deliver wins,” he said.

“When I was young, all the parties came together against Indira Gandhi, and to us, the Congress seems undefeatable. Today, I’m proud that the party under me has increased its reach from 22 per cent in 2014 to 70 per cent,” the BJP president added.