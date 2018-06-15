The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 15, 2018 | Last Update : 02:37 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  While Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay dominated the Afghanistan bowlers on Day 1, Hardik Pandya’s 71 (in picture) helped India 127 runs to their overnight score. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Afghanistan Test Day 2: Afghans bundled out for 109, enforced follow
 
India, Politics

BJP has taken over Delhi Secretariat, says Kejriwal; gets support from oppn leaders

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 15, 2018, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2018, 2:18 pm IST

Several leaders from various opposition parties have extended support to AAP government’s protest at the L-G office in Delhi.

BJP leaders reportedly suspended a large banner from the roof of the Delhi Secretariat building saying: ‘Delhi Secretariat, there’s no strike here. People of Delhi are on duty. The Chief Minister of Delhi is on leave.’ (Photo: Twitter@ArvindKejriwal)
 BJP leaders reportedly suspended a large banner from the roof of the Delhi Secretariat building saying: ‘Delhi Secretariat, there’s no strike here. People of Delhi are on duty. The Chief Minister of Delhi is on leave.’ (Photo: Twitter@ArvindKejriwal)

New Delhi: On Thursday, which was the day 4 of the sit-in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his ministers at Lieutenant Governor’s house, several other leaders from various opposition parties have extended support to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s protest.

Meanwhile, leaders of the local unit of the BJP are also staging a sit-in at the chief minister's office at the Delhi Secretariat. The sit-in which started on Wednesday continued on Thursday with five leaders including rebel AAP legislator Kapil Mishra asserting that it will go on till they "expose" the Kejriwal government.

The party leaders also reportedly suspended a large banner from the roof of the Delhi Secretariat building bearing the message: “Delhi Secretariat, there’s no strike here. People of Delhi are on duty. The Chief Minister of Delhi is on leave.”

Expressing shock, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has captured the Delhi Secretariat.

“Absolutely shocking. How was it allowed? Who allowed this to happen? Where was Police, Security, Bureaucracy?” Kejriwal tweeted.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, actors-turned-politicians Kamal Hassan and Shatrughan Sinha, the CPM, the CPI and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav have joined the issue and backed Delhi Chief Minister.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said the capturing of Secretariat of the national capital by the political party in power points towards a situation “worse than the murder of democracy”.

Further targeting the BJP, Yadav said "those who have captured democracy by force will capture people's homes tomorrow".

Disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, in a series of tweets, said the current situation is "not good or desirable for our Delhi government, Central government and the people of our country".

“Can you expect a swimmer to swim when we tie his arms & hands? That is what has been done with our young, dynamic & one of the country's popular gentleman politician Arvind Kejriwal . Time for a full fledged struggle for Delhi statehood,” Sinha added.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused the central government for what he called "using the office of the LG to obstruct" the Delhi government from discharging its constitutional duties.

"This is despicable. The Centre must abandon this course of confrontation right away", Yechury tweeted.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the BJP and said the party was taking "revenge" as the people of Delhi have been rejecting it from past 20 years.

"The people of Delhi have been rejecting the BJP from past 20 years and so the BJP in the centre is interrupting the works of the Kejriwal government to take revenge from the people of the Delhi. This is a beginning of an unhealthy tradition," he said.

Kamal Haasan, who launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam earlier this year, said interference in the functioning of an elected government is unacceptable in a democracy.

The CPI, in a letter written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor, said the L-G "cannot stop the functioning of the elected government of Delhi on the advice of any political party in power".

Kejriwal and ministers Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain have been staying put at the waiting room of the L-G office over their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike" and action against those who have struck work.

They also want the L-G to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration.

On Thursday, Kejriwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to end the IAS officers' "strike" claiming that Lt Governor Anil Baijal was doing "nothing" to break the impasse.

Read: Kejriwal's sit-in protest enters day 4, urges PM to intervene to end IAS officers' strike

Meanwhile, it was reportedly said that Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has been working from home as Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues continue their sit-in at his office.

Also Read: L-G works from home as Kejriwal, ministers occupy his office in protest

The sources said the L-G was going through files related to Delhi Police, Delhi Development Authority and other departments at his residence, but he did not receive any Delhi government files as the chief minister and his three ministers continued their protest.

Tags: aap, arvind kejriwal, kejriwal sit-in, bjp, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE| India vs Afghanistan Test Day 2: Afghans bundled out for 109, enforced follow

2

Box office report: Padmaavat, others ensure brilliant 2018; all eyes on Race 3, Sanju

3

AT&T acquires Time Warner in $85 billion deal

4

Bizarre: Woman gets head stuck in exhaust pipe

5

FIFA World Cup 2018 officially declared open after glittering ceremony

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham