L-G works from home as Kejriwal, ministers occupy his office in protest

The sources said that ministers' family members can meet them outside the L-G office as no restriction has been imposed on such meeting.

Baijal has been holding meetings with officers at the camp office at his residence, which is just behind the L-G Secretariat where Kejriwal and his three ministers have been staging the sit-in since Monday evening. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has been working from home for the past three days as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his three ministerial colleagues continued their sit-in at his office, sources said on Thursday.

Baijal has been holding meetings with officers at the camp office at his residence, which is just behind the L-G Secretariat where Kejriwal and his three ministers have been staging the sit-in since Monday evening.

The sources said the L-G was going through files related to Delhi Police, Delhi Development Authority and other departments at his residence, but he did not receive any Delhi government files as the chief minister and his three ministers continued their protest.

"Today's emergency meeting on severe dust pollution was also held at the L-G's residence. He (L-G) has been working from his residence since the sit-in by the chief minister and his ministers began," one of the sources told PTI.

Delhi minister Imran Hussain, who is not taking part in the protest by the chief minister, on Thursday attended the meeting at the L-G's camp office.

Kejriwal and ministers Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain have been staying put at the waiting room of the L-G office over their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike" and action against those who have struck work.

They also want the L-G to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration. Meanwhile, the chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal alleged that families of the ministers were not being allowed to meet them.

"Respected LG sir, are we four ladies, mother and wife of CM, wife of Dy CM and wife of Satyendar Jain threat to your security that you are not allowing us to enter the road leading to your house? Kindly intervene. Please do not feel so threatened by everyone. Regards (sic)," Sunita Kejriwal tweeted.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also alleged that nobody was being allowed to meet the chief minister during his sit-in at the L-G Secretariat and asked if he had been arrested.

The sources said that ministers' family members can meet them outside the L-G office as no restriction has been imposed on such meeting.