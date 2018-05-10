The Asian Age | News

India, Politics

Congress leaders only believe in photo ops, says PM Modi in Karnataka

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 9, 2018, 9:22 pm IST
Updated : May 9, 2018, 9:21 pm IST

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Modi said Cong believes that PM’s seat is reserved for only one dynasty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Bidar. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Bidar. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Bidar: Launching an all-out attack at the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that leaders of the Congress party have always worked for their welfare and goodwill.

"Congress has always worked for their own goodwill, for their own family. Their actions have deteriorated the condition of the country,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s PM remark, Modi said the Congress believes that the PM’s seat is reserved for only one dynasty.

“The newly elected Congress president has pre-announced that he will become the prime minister of the country in 2019. They think that the prime minister's seat is reserved for just one dynasty," he said.

Addressing a rally in Bidar in poll-bound Karnataka, the Prime Minister further said, “Leaders of the Congress party believe in photo ops and do not do anything for the betterment of the country.”

PM Modi then urged Karnataka voters to reject the Congress this time. "Elections after elections, people in every state across India have rejected the Congress. Now it is Karnataka's time to reject them," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also accused the Siddaramaiah-led government of supporting those who are corrupt. “Congress is supporting those who are corrupt. They meet leaders who are found guilty and jailed in corruption cases? Such things cannot be accepted,” he said.

PM Modi further said, “Did the Congress government in Karnataka tell people what they have done in the last five years? They just keep saying - What did Modi do? They must be answerable. They should tell people what they have done for Karnataka.”

Modi also said one should refrain from making crimes like rapes a political issue.

“We have approved stringent punishments including death penalty for those who commit devilish deeds against women. Such things cannot be tolerated at all. Also, making such heinous crimes a political issue is not acceptable," the Prime Minister said in Bidar.

Tags: karnataka assembly election, karnataka assembly election 2018, narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bidar

