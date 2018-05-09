The Asian Age | News



Fearing defeat, Cong indulging in malpractices to win K’taka polls: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Siddaramaiah-led government is not working for the welfare of the people of Karnataka.

PM Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Chikkamagaluru in poll-bound Karnataka. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)
Chikkamagaluru: A day after nearly 10,000 voter identity cards were recovered from Bengaluru in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of indulging in malpractices to win elections.

Addressing a rally in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, PM Modi said, “Making multiple fake voter ID Cards to win elections is the tactic of Congress, people should never forgive such party. Fearing a crushing defeat, Congress is indulging in all kinds of malpractices.”

Further launching an all-out attack at the opposition, the Prime Minister said, “When it is certain that the Congress is going to fail, their supporters create rumours like hung assembly. They have started the same in Karnataka. This implies that BJP will make a government with full majority.”

He also accused the opposition of playing divisive politics. “The Congress fears defeat. It is spreading lies and dividing people on basis of religion and caste,” he said.

At his second rally on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s PM remark and said, “Throughout the day, a Congress leader thinks only about one thing - how to be the Prime Minister? If this isn't arrogance, then what is?”

Targeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi said that he is not bothered about the Congress party or its culture. "The 'naamdaar' of Congress keeps getting promoted even if he doesn't do anything. He was made General Secretary of the party in 2007. He said he'll make a young team and bring new ideas, it has been 11 years and things are still what they used to be. He only thinks about the chair of prime minister. He thinks that the chair is reserved for only one family.”

Criticising the Siddaramaiah-led government for not working for the welfare of the people of state, PM Modi said, “Congress only wants to remain in power. In 1978, Indira Ji came here, took your votes but never cared for people of this region. Congress never thought about welfare of people of Chikkamagaluru.”

“Sonia Ji too contested from Bellari, but what happened to promises made here?” he asked.

