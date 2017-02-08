The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 08, 2017 | Last Update : 02:21 PM IST

India, Politics

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams Panneerselvam

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 8, 2017, 1:49 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2017, 2:03 pm IST

131 of the 134 AIADMK MLAs attended a meet called by Sasikala in Chennai.

Sasikala Natarajan.
 Sasikala Natarajan.

Chennai: “Nobody has the power to split us, betrayal has never won,” AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan said on Wednesday in a strong message to her party MLAs and in an attack on O Panneerselvam.

The AIADMK Legislature Party seems to be strongly behind its newly elected leader Sasikala with 131 of the 134 MLAs attending a meet called by her on Wednesday where she asked them not to "side with traitors" who have "struck" a deal with the DMK.

In an emotional speech at the meeting at the party headquarters, Sasikala questioned OPS' silence for about 48 hours after she was elected as the leader of the legislature party on Sunday.

"Please don't side with traitors who have struck a deal with DMK which was out to finish Amma's legacy. No force on the earth can break the AIADMK," she thundered before her legislators.

Though people and cadre seem to be firmly with OPS, legislators have sided with Sasikala camp. However, Panneerselvam says situation would change soon and many MLAs will support him when he seeks trust vote in the Assembly.

'I and the AIADMK won't deviate from the path shown by Amma. I have dedicated my life to Amma and I was with her for 23 years," she said at the meeting.

Speaking to the media after an emergency meeting of AIADMK MLAs in Chennai, Natarajan said that after Jayalalithaa’s demise, she could not take up the responsibility of Chief Minister as she was ‘very sad’.

Hitting out at O Panneerselvam, Sasikala said she could ‘sense’ the acts of a Chief Minister who ‘completely connived with the Opposition’.

Sasikala claimed that 'it became my responsibility to put an end to wrongdoings done by the CM O Panneerselvam'.

She added, "Our opponents are after us and spearheading whatever is happening today, but nothing can stop us from following Amma's path."

"Paneerselvam colluded with the party which Amma fought against. We will give a big blow to this act of betrayal and disloyalty," Natarajan said.

Tags: sasikala, o panneerselvam, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

This Hanuman sticker in Bengaluru has left everyone guessing

2

India vs Bangladesh: Ajinkya Rahane comes in for Karun Nair

3

Manisha Koirala to play Nargis in Ranbir starrer biopic on Sanjay Dutt

4

'Ignore everything, be humble': Kareena's advice to son Taimur

5

Mumbai: Designer creates collection using prints of old, new currency

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

India art fair features spectacular works of contemporary art

Peruvians sing, dance and food to celebrate the appearance of the Lady of Candelaria

Peru celebrates La Candelaria cultural festival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham