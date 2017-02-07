The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:08 AM IST

India, All India

PIL filed to stay VK Sasikala’s swearing-in

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 7, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2017, 2:03 am IST

The petition is to be mentioned on Tuesday morning for urgent hearing.

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala
 AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala

New Delhi: A public interest writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to restrain AIADMK chief V.K. Sasikala from swearing in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu till the pronouncement of the verdict in the Rs 66-crore disproportionate assets case. On Monday, a bench headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose informed Karnataka senior counsel Dushyant Dave that the verdict would be pronounced next week. The court will rule whether Ms Sasikala, a close aide of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, is guilty of corruption charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, in the 21-year-old disproportionate assets case.

Anticipating the judgment, Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation has filed this PIL through its general secretary Senthil Kumar. The petition is to be mentioned on Tuesday morning for urgent hearing.

The petitioner said the petition is being filed in the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu and to maintain peace in the state in the event of the apex court convicting Sasikala. It said, “If Ms Sasikala is elected as CM by her loyalists and if she is convicted and forced to resign her post, there is a possibility that riots will erupt all over Tamil Nadu. The state is already facing a desperate situation due to the cyclone, demonetisation and death of Jayalalithaa and hence it is imperative that no fresh crisis is created.”

It brought to the court’s notice rumors circulating that the Central government had interfered in this case for a favourable order with an intent to defame the judiciary and create confusion in the minds of the common public. In this situation, the credibility of judiciary is at stake, it said.

Mr Dave told the bench, “It is my unpleasant duty to remind the bench that the verdict reserved on June 7, 2016 would be pronounced.” Besides Jayalal-ithaa, Ms Sasikala, V.N. Sudhakaran, Jayalaithaa’s once foster son and Ilavarasi, sister-in-law of Ms Sasikala, are the accused the case.  In 2015, the Karnataka high court acquitted all of them and quashed the trial court’s order awarding four-year imprisonment to the four accused.

Tags: v.k. sasikala, supreme court, jayalalithaa, demonetisation, petition

MOST POPULAR

1

Your lovely online date could be an ugly-looking, bearded scammer

2

More women feel the need for alcohol before having sex

3

Porn giant takes auditions for Trump's role in video

4

Footage of jaywalking woman causing accident goes viral

5

Sania Mirza wants Ranveer Singh to be single?

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham