The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 07, 2017 | Last Update : 12:13 PM IST

India, Politics

After SP-Cong pact, BSP, BJP rework strategy in western UP

PTI
Published : Feb 7, 2017, 10:40 am IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2017, 10:41 am IST

Western UP has 140 Assembly constituencies spread over 26 districts that will go to polls in the first two phases on February 11 and 15.

BSP chief Mayawati and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photos: PTI)
 BSP chief Mayawati and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photos: PTI)

Lucknow: With the SP-Congress alliance going strong after initial hiccups, BSP and BJP have been forced to rework their strategies in the western belt of Uttar Pradesh where Muslim voters are a major force to reckon with.

Western UP has 140 Assembly constituencies spread over 26 districts that will go to polls in the first two phases on February 11 and 15.

BSP, which was expecting a cake walk in the wake of feud in the Yadav family, to provide a strong alternative to BJP, got a blow with the coming together of two young faces of Indian politics – Akhilesh and Rahul – who do not have any previous record of hobnobbing with the saffron party.

To win over Muslims, BSP has fielded as many as 50 Muslim candidates in the first two phases as it felt that Muslim vote along with its own core Dalit vote bank would see its candidates through.

However, with the coming together of SP and Congress, the community got an option to choose between the two dispensations sending BSP knocking the doors of Muslim leadership and drum up the Muzaffarnagar riots with renewed vigour.

The fact that Muslims are important in the scheme of things for SP too can be seen in the party fielding Muslims on 42 of the 140 western UP seats. Interestingly on 28 seats in the first two phases, both BSP and SP have fielded Muslim candidates.

If the Mayawati-led party is focussing on providing a "riot-free" and "crime-free" state on coming to power, the SP alliance is reopening the pages of BSP's history, especially its (BSP's) alliance with the saffron party.

"Can the community ever pardon Mayawati for 'falsely' implicating 43 youths on terror charges during her regime which is yet to be proved," posed a Samajwadi Party leader.

BSP is also out to tar Akhilesh Yadav as "anti-Muslim" with the new entrant in the party Afzal Ansari, brother of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, recalling a statement by Mulayam Singh Yadav in this regard that Akhilesh was working against the interest of Muslims.

Ansari has resolved to campaign all over the state against the "anti-Muslim" Akhilesh.

Perhaps it was the importance of Muslim votes that SP showed least interest in allying with Chaudhary Ajit Singh led RLD which is primarily a party with a Jat vote bank.

It was Jat versus Muslims during the Muzaffarnagar riots and Akhilesh Yadav was not interested in aligning with the perceived "oppressors" of the community, said SP insiders.

BJP, on its part, hopes for polarisation of Hindus in reaction to the possible consolidation of Muslims behind the SP-Congress alliance.

With the pro-Hindutva leaders of the ilk of Hukum Singh, Sangeet Som, Suresh Rana, Sanjiv Balyan, Yogi Adityanath and Ramchandra Katheria leading the campaign and the issue of Hindu migration in the western region finding mention in BJP 'Sankalp patra' (manifesto), BJP is expecting a consolidation of Hindu votes like in the 2012 elections when it won Kairana, Saharanpur Nagar, Thana Bhawan, Bijnor and Noorpur in the face of division of votes between two Muslim candidates.

"BJP is clear that it will not get support among Muslims and knows that Hindus will finally come behind them...though Muzaffarnagar has long been done but migration is a recent issue and a reality highlighted by his party," a BJP leader said.

The party's concern is to check any division in Hindu votes on seats where no mainstream party has fielded Muslims or there is strong Hindu candidate against a BJP nominee.

There are as many as 110 seats where both BJP and the SP-Congress alliance have fielded a Hindu candidate.

 BSP is also banking on the Mayawati regime providing a communally safe atmosphere during which the three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court pronounced its decision on the contentious Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit in 2009 when the entire country was put on high alert.

It is also highlighting the condition of the community which relied on Congress for 50 years and on SP for more than two decades.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BSP was relegated to the third slot in Saharanpur where Congress leader Imran Masood had emerged second because of overwhelming Muslim support  as well as Kairana, Sambhal, Moradabad and Bijnor, where SP consolidated its support among Muslims.

Tags: sp congress alliance, western up, muslim voters, bjp, bsp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Video | Meteor over Lake Michigan lights up sky in several states

2

It's a wrap! Team Tubelight wraps up shoot

3

Your lovely online date could be an ugly-looking, bearded scammer

4

More women feel the need for alcohol before having sex

5

Porn giant takes auditions for Trump's role in video

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

India art fair features spectacular works of contemporary art

Peruvians sing, dance and food to celebrate the appearance of the Lady of Candelaria

Peru celebrates La Candelaria cultural festival

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

Food-inspired handbags that will give you hunger pangs

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham