The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 07, 2017 | Last Update : 08:47 AM IST

India, Crime

UP polls: Modi will interfere with Muslim personal law, says Mayawati

PTI
Published : Feb 7, 2017, 8:23 am IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2017, 8:22 am IST

At a rally, Mayawati said, the Modi government wants to interfere with the personal law of Muslims, and end reservations in jobs.

BSP supremo Mayawati addressing an election rally. (Photo: AP)
 BSP supremo Mayawati addressing an election rally. (Photo: AP)

Agra: BSP chief Mayawati on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of interfering with the personal law of Muslims and ending reservations for backward communities in jobs.

Addressing a rally at Kothi Meena Bazar ground in Agra, she also attacked Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, saying Muslim voters should not get swayed by the alliance and waste their precious votes by supporting it.

"The central government has failed to work on the recommendations of the Sachchar Committee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to bring black money from abroad, but no action has been taken yet," she said.

She claimed that demonetisation has affected everyone.

The Narendra Modi government wants to interfere with the personal law of Muslims, and end reservations in jobs, she said.

She also promised to constitute a commission for businessmen to look into their problems, announced to launch a special scheme for Agra's leather shoe industry and waive loans upto Rs 1 lakh for farmers if voted to power.

Tags: narendra modi, mayawati, demonetisation, reservation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Agra

MOST POPULAR

1

Your lovely online date could be an ugly-looking, bearded scammer

2

More women feel the need for alcohol before having sex

3

Porn giant takes auditions for Trump's role in video

4

Footage of jaywalking woman causing accident goes viral

5

Sania Mirza wants Ranveer Singh to be single?

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham