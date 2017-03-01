The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 01, 2017 | Last Update : 04:38 AM IST

India, Politics

In last two phases, Samajwadi Party faces rebel trouble

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Mar 1, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2017, 4:11 am IST

The maximum damage the Samajwadi Party is likely to suffer in eastern UP is due to the Ansari brothers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Rebel candidates are all set to pose a serious threat to the ruling Samajwadi Party in the remaining two poll phases in Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who is now campaigning intensively along with his wife Dimple Yadav to increase his party’s tally and battle the anti-incumbency factor against his government, will face major roadblocks in eastern UP.

Akhilesh Yadav denied tickets to a number of senior leaders who professed their loyalty to either his father Mulayam Singh Yadav or his uncle Shivpal in the recent family feud. These leaders are now contesting against official SP nominees, and what is adding to the problem is that a large section of grassroots party workers have joined hands with these rebel leaders.

In Ballia district, senior SP leaders Ambica Chaudhary and Narad Rai, both former Cabinet ministers, were denied tickets by the new SP leadership. Both have joined the BSP and are now BSP candidates from their respective seats.

“Both these leaders have been with Mulayam Singh Yadav for the past several decades and party cadres are naturally loyal to them. The new SP candidates are finding it difficult to compete with these veterans”, a local party worker admitted.

The maximum damage the Samajwadi Party is likely to suffer in eastern UP is due to the Ansari brothers. Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, and his brothers Afzal and Sigbatullah Ansari, were insulted twice by the SP when Mulayam Singh Yadav approved the merger of their Qaumi Ekta Dal but Akhilesh Yadav rejected it.

The BSP welcomed the Ansari brothers into its fold and gave tickets to Mukhtar Ansari from Mau, his son Abbas Ansari from Ghosi and his brother Sigbatullah from Mohammadabad in Ghazipur.

The Ansari brothers wield considerable influence in around half a dozen districts of eastern UP and with their anti-SP campaign, the ruling party could suffer reverses. In Ghazipur, the two SP ministers who have been denied tickets, Shadab Fatima and Vijay Misra, are not contesting the polls but campaigning against SP. Both ministers belong to Ghazipur in eastern UP.

From Bhadohi, Akhilesh Yadav has expelled SP MLA Vijay Misra and his wife Ram Lalli Misra, who is also a SP MLC. Vijay Misra is contesting on the Nishad Party ticket and has vowed to ensure the SP’s defeat in his district.

SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary, however, denied reports of sabotage and said: “The Opposition parties are also facing a similar situation because you cannot give tickets to all. We are on a strong wicket and the people are with us.”

Tags: akhilesh yadav, dimple yadav, mulayam singh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai Univ software prints student name as ‘Patang’ instead of ‘Kite’ on degree certificate

2

Nazi's son returns artworks looted by family in Poland

3

Nokia 3310 to hit shelves in India in June: report

4

Helicopter pilot lands on the highway to ask directions

5

Oscars 2017: Tweeting accountant in spotlight over best picture blunder

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham