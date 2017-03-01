The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 01, 2017 | Last Update : 04:38 AM IST

India, Politics

UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi won’t campaign any more

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 1, 2017, 3:53 am IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2017, 3:50 am IST

Priyanka was expected to play a prominent role in UP elections after her name had appeared in the list of 40 star campaigners.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an election rally in Raebareli. (Photo: PTI)
 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an election rally in Raebareli. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress general secretary incharge of Uttar Pradesh Ghulam Nabi Azad made it clear that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not campaign anymore in the state. Speaking to a TV channel, Mr Azad said, “Priyanka had taken up a role in election management which leaves no time for her to campaign.”

Ms Gandhi limited herself to only a few places in the state during the party’s entire campaign. She was active in the parliamentary constituency of her mother, Congress president Sonia Gandhi. In July last year, when Mr Azad had taken charge of Uttar Pradesh for the Congress, he had said that he will convey to Priyanka Gandhi the wishes of party cadres who wanted her to campaign actively in the state.

Even party’s state chief Raj Babbar had said in November that Ms Gandhi would campaign in all 403 Assembly constituencies if she gets time. Priyanka was expected to play a prominent role in UP elections after her name had appeared in the list of 40 star campaigners. Even the senior party leaders had suggested that she would campaign for the party in state elections.

After the alliance was done between the Congress and SP, there was also talk of joint campaign of Priyanka Gandhi and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav which fizzled out. The cadres of the Congress put up posters showing Priyanka with her brother, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, dimple yadav, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai Univ software prints student name as ‘Patang’ instead of ‘Kite’ on degree certificate

2

Nazi's son returns artworks looted by family in Poland

3

Nokia 3310 to hit shelves in India in June: report

4

Helicopter pilot lands on the highway to ask directions

5

Oscars 2017: Tweeting accountant in spotlight over best picture blunder

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up five-year-old daughter Lola to represent famous black people in project for Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergartener's commemorates Black History Month with adorable dress-up

The Beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut witnessed a wedding and the photo has now gone viral with photoshop artists working their magic. (Photo: Reddit)

Whale at wedding becomes hilarious internet sensation

Twitter user Leoni tweeted to Mattias about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teens on Twitter fall in love and travel the world

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham