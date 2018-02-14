UP: Prime accused in Allahabad law student death case arrested

The accused has been identified as Vijay Shankar, who is a Train Ticket Examiner.

Allahabad: Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Allahabad zone, SN Sabat on Wednesday confirmed that the main accused in the Dalit law student death case has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Shankar, who is a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE).

"We have arrested the main accused Vijay Shankar in Dilip Saroj death case," Sabat said.

On Tuesday, three accused were arrested in connection with the same case.

On February 11, 26-year-old Saroj was thrashed by a group of people during an argument in Katra Bazar. Later he succumbed to his injuries.

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed around Allahabad University campus.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of Saroj.