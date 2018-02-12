The Asian Age | News



Protests erupt in Allahabad over law student’s murder, bus set on fire

Published : Feb 12, 2018, 6:24 pm IST
Dilip Saroj was beaten to death with a hockey stick, an iron rod and bricks at a restaurant by a group of men on Friday.

 Students at Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh shouted slogans on the streets, hurled stones and set fire to a bus on Monday over the killing of 26-year-old law student at a restaurant by a group of men on Friday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Allahabad: Days after unrest at Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, the state once again comes in news for violence in Allahabad where students shouted slogans on the streets, hurled stones and set fire to a bus on Monday over the killing of 26-year-old law student, Dilip Saroj at a restaurant by a group of men on Friday.

The students of the Allahabad University gave a tough time to police and more personnel clad in riot gear were pressed in to bring the protesters under control.

Dilip Saroj was beaten to death with a hockey stick, an iron rod and bricks in a fight that started when main accused Vijay Shankar Singh accidentally brushed against him while entering a restaurant. The act was caught on mobile phone camera by a passerby.

Dilip Saroj who fell unconscious after being thrashed, died in hospital on Saturday morning.

A waiter at Kalika restaurant has been arrested. The police say waiter, Munna Singh Chauhan, attacked Dilip several times with a rod, which led to his death.

The police released CCTV footage from the restaurant to back up their claim. The same waiter is on camera picking up the unconscious Dilip to take him to hospital.

According to reports, Vijay Shankar Singh, who reportedly works with the Indian Railways, is missing. He is believed to be in Varanasi.

In the mobile phone clip that records the last few moments of Dilip's life, he is lying on the steps of the restaurant. The man who recorded the attack and another witness are heard saying in the video, "The police will turn up only after he is dead".

However, neither makes a call to inform the police about the incident.

Two policemen have been suspended for not responding though their patrol car was just about 100 metres from the restaurant. The restaurant's manager had reportedly dialled the helpline 100, which should have brought the patrol car immediately to the spot but didn't.

The police, inexplicably, are yet to contact the person who shot the video.

According to the police, the argument that ended in murder started when Dilip and his friends were sitting on the stairs outside the restaurant, waiting for their order. Vijay Shankar Singh and his friends were going inside when he bumped against Dilip. The two groups were soon shouting at each other.

Later, Vijay Shankar Singh was having dinner when Dilip and his friends went back into the restaurant to confront him. Dilip's friend is seen picking up a chair and attacking Singh following which a huge brawl erupts.

