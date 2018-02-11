Allahabad law student thrashed with bricks, iron rods, dies

Based on the video, recorded by a passerby, the main accused has been identified, but no arrests have been made so far.

Allahabad: A law student died on Sunday after he was allegedly thrashed by a group of men with a hockey stick, bricks and iron rods on Saturday night near a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad.

A passerby reportedly shot a video in which the victim, Dilip Saroj, is seen lying unconscious on the steps of the restaurant where the incident took place.

As the men, seemingly drunk, beat him, a passerby stopped for a while, but others seemed to not notice anything.

The men, who recorded the crime, are heard saying, "The police will turn up only after he is dead". However, neither makes a call to inform the police about the incident.

A man in brown leather jacket who appears to be with the accused is seen in the video trying to push and shove the attackers to stop them, but fails. He, along with a few others, later drove away with Dilip on a motorcycle.

Based on the video, the main accused has been identified, but no arrests have been made so far.

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint filed by Dilip's brother.

According to the police, Dilip, who lived in a rented house in Allahabad, had gone out for dinner with two friends. They reportedly had an argument with the attackers which soon turned violent. Dilip's friends managed to escape.

"We had gone for dinner at Kalika restaurant. After dinner, we were sitting on the stairs that lead to the restaurant. Three people came, pushed us, abused and went to the restaurant on the first floor. We followed them to the restaurant to confront them which is when they started beating us. I was hit with chairs too, but I managed to escape," said Prakash Singh, one of Dilip's friends and an eyewitness in the case, according to a report in NDTV. The attack was captured in the CCTV camera inside the restaurant.

"We can see the men in the CCTV footage, but except for the main accused, Vijay Shankar Singh, who is employed with the Indian Railways, we have not been able to identify the rest. We have formed special teams to arrest the accused," Sukriti Madhav, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Allahabad said.