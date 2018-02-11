The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 11, 2018 | Last Update : 11:14 PM IST

India, Crime

Allahabad law student thrashed with bricks, iron rods, dies

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 11, 2018, 4:44 pm IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2018, 4:45 pm IST

Based on the video, recorded by a passerby, the main accused has been identified, but no arrests have been made so far.

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint filed by Dilip's brother. (Representational image)
  The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint filed by Dilip's brother. (Representational image)

Allahabad: A law student died on Sunday after he was allegedly thrashed by a group of men with a hockey stick, bricks and iron rods on Saturday night near a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad.

A passerby reportedly shot a video in which the victim, Dilip Saroj, is seen lying unconscious on the steps of the restaurant where the incident took place.

As the men, seemingly drunk, beat him, a passerby stopped for a while, but others seemed to not notice anything.

The men, who recorded the crime, are heard saying, "The police will turn up only after he is dead". However, neither makes a call to inform the police about the incident.

A man in brown leather jacket who appears to be with the accused is seen in the video trying to push and shove the attackers to stop them, but fails. He, along with a few others, later drove away with Dilip on a motorcycle.

Based on the video, the main accused has been identified, but no arrests have been made so far.

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint filed by Dilip's brother.

According to the police, Dilip, who lived in a rented house in Allahabad, had gone out for dinner with two friends. They reportedly had an argument with the attackers which soon turned violent. Dilip's friends managed to escape.

"We had gone for dinner at Kalika restaurant. After dinner, we were sitting on the stairs that lead to the restaurant. Three people came, pushed us, abused and went to the restaurant on the first floor. We followed them to the restaurant to confront them which is when they started beating us. I was hit with chairs too, but I managed to escape," said Prakash Singh, one of Dilip's friends and an eyewitness in the case, according to a report in NDTV. The attack was captured in the CCTV camera inside the restaurant.

"We can see the men in the CCTV footage, but except for the main accused, Vijay Shankar Singh, who is employed with the Indian Railways, we have not been able to identify the rest. We have formed special teams to arrest the accused," Sukriti Madhav, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Allahabad said.

Tags: allahabad law student, thrashed, crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kaala' starring Rajinikanth to hit the screens on April 27

2

Apple AirPods explode in Tampa

3

India vs South Africa, 4th ODI: South Africa keep series alive with five-wicket win

4

Man hospitalised as his rectum falls out after playing phone games on toilet for 30 minutes

5

Scottish distillery creates world’s strongest gin

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

About 25,000 dancers take part in Bolivia's biggest tourist attraction, which brings as many as half a million people to the sleepy town. (All Photos: AP)

Bolivia's fabled Oruro carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

Brazil’s Carnival preparations see pet owners taking to streets with their four-legged furry friends in ornate costumes. (Photos: AP)

Pooches dress up for Blocao dog carnival at Rio de Janeiro

The celebration of Yemanja in Salvador is considered the unofficial beginning of Carnival in Bahia state. (Photos: AP)

Sea goddess Yemanja is celebrated in Brazil since 16th century

Amish from all over US congregate at Harrisburg to buy and sell their massive draft horses and magnificent harness horses. (Photo: AP)

Amish equestrian auction see lure horse fans from all across US

Tom Ford debuts men's underwear collection at New York Fashion Week. (Photos: AP)

Designer Tom Ford takes inspiration from Andy Warhorl at NWFW 2018

Leading Ukrainian designers presented their new collections among a number of other events dedicated to the world of high fashion. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Ukraine Fashion Week celebrates high couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham