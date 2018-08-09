The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 09, 2018 | Last Update : 03:00 PM IST

India, Crime

In video, group of Kanwariyas run riot in UP, vandalise police van

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 9, 2018, 2:18 pm IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2018, 2:18 pm IST

In a video, the so-called pilgrims can be seen vandalising and smashing the windows of a police van in UP's Bulandshahr.

Since the police could not contain the situation they can be seen reversing the car in the footage. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
  Since the police could not contain the situation they can be seen reversing the car in the footage. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bulandshar: Just a day after a mob of Kanwariya pilgrims vandalised a car in Delhi, another group of pilgrims ran riot after an altercation with locals in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.     

In a video, the so-called pilgrims can be seen vandalising and smashing the windows of a police van in Bulandshahr on August 7. 

The Kanwariyas, which were present in large numbers, outnumbered the police personnel. Since the police could not contain the situation they can be seen reversing the car in the footage shared by news agency ANI

 

 

Also Read: Watch: UP cop showers roses on kanwariyas from chopper, social media sees red

On Tuesday, over 20 Kanwarias damaged a grey Santro car in west Delhi's Moti Nagar after the car allegedly brushed past one of the devotees. 

They even attacked the car with rods and tipped it sideways. 

Each year, around this time, scores of devotees from across India commence on the Kanwar pilgrimage on foot on the first day of Hindu month, Saavan. 

The devotees of Shiva, these pilgrims walk from their homes to fetch a pot of water from the Ganga. They then offer the Ganga water at their local Lord Shiva temples on Maha Shivratri Day. 

However, over the last few years, devotees have faced criticism for their unruly behaviour and hooliganism during the holy journey. 

Tags: up police, kanwarias, kanwarias create ruckus
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bulandshahr

MOST POPULAR

1

Mountain Echoes Literary Festival returns with ninth edition in Bhutan

2

Priyanka Chopra writes emotional note, thanks mom for ‘preserving’ the family

3

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

4

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

5

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham