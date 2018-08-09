The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 09, 2018 | Last Update : 03:00 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: UP cop showers roses on kanwariyas from chopper, social media sees red

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 9, 2018, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2018, 2:13 pm IST

While unimpressed social media users called the act 'waste of public money', the Uttar Pradesh police termed it as 'soft' PR.

While unimpressed social media users called the act 'waste of public money', the Uttar Pradesh police termed it as 'soft' PR.
 While unimpressed social media users called the act 'waste of public money', the Uttar Pradesh police termed it as 'soft' PR.

Meerut: A video that has gone viral on social media shows Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police (Meerut Zone) Prashant Kumar accompanied by Commissioner Chandra Prakash Tripathi making use of their aerial survey by showering rose petals from a chopper over kanwar pilgrims on Wednesday.

The video was first posted by Prashant Kumar on his Twitter but he removed the video after facing a backlash.

 

 

"No religious angle should be given to this, flowers are used to welcome people. Administration respects all religions and actively takes part, even in Gurupurab, Eid, Bakrid or Jain festivals," Prashant Kumar said defending his "flower welcome".

While unimpressed social media users called the act "waste of public money", the Uttar Pradesh police termed it as "soft" PR.

In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, the UP ADG was sitting inside the helicopter for the surveillance of the deployment of troops there on kanwariya yatris.

The officers were conducting an aerial survey on security and traffic measures for the annual pilgrimage, during which thousands of kanwar pilgrims walk from their states to Uttarakhand, to fetch holy Ganga water.

The video has sparked controversy and was shared by many on Twitter as many accused the policemen of deviating from their duty.

 

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

 

Tags: uttar pradesh police, aerial survey, kanwar pilgrims welcome, up police chopper rose
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

MOST POPULAR

1

Mountain Echoes Literary Festival returns with ninth edition in Bhutan

2

Priyanka Chopra writes emotional note, thanks mom for ‘preserving’ the family

3

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

4

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

5

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham