Watch: UP cop showers roses on kanwariyas from chopper, social media sees red

Meerut: A video that has gone viral on social media shows Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police (Meerut Zone) Prashant Kumar accompanied by Commissioner Chandra Prakash Tripathi making use of their aerial survey by showering rose petals from a chopper over kanwar pilgrims on Wednesday.

The video was first posted by Prashant Kumar on his Twitter but he removed the video after facing a backlash.

#WATCH Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police (Meerut Zone) Prashant Kumar showered rose petals on Kanwariyas from a helicopter yesterday pic.twitter.com/SvHH64DGxr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2018

"No religious angle should be given to this, flowers are used to welcome people. Administration respects all religions and actively takes part, even in Gurupurab, Eid, Bakrid or Jain festivals," Prashant Kumar said defending his "flower welcome".

While unimpressed social media users called the act "waste of public money", the Uttar Pradesh police termed it as "soft" PR.

In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, the UP ADG was sitting inside the helicopter for the surveillance of the deployment of troops there on kanwariya yatris.

The officers were conducting an aerial survey on security and traffic measures for the annual pilgrimage, during which thousands of kanwar pilgrims walk from their states to Uttarakhand, to fetch holy Ganga water.

The video has sparked controversy and was shared by many on Twitter as many accused the policemen of deviating from their duty.

