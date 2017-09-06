The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Sep 06, 2017

India, Crime

Gaya: Life term for Rocky Yadav, 2 others in Aditya Sachdeva murder case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 6, 2017, 4:11 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2017, 4:17 pm IST

Rocky is the son of suspended JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi.

Accused Rocky Yadav at Gaya court after being convicted in Aditya Sachdeva murder case in Gaya. (Photo: PTI)
 Accused Rocky Yadav at Gaya court after being convicted in Aditya Sachdeva murder case in Gaya. (Photo: PTI)

Gaya: A district court in Gaya on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Rakesh Kumar Ranjan alias Rocky Yadav and two others in the murder of a teenaged student Aditya Sachdeva.

Bindi Yadav, Rocky’s father, was sent to prison for 5 years.

The Gaya district court had on August 31 found Rocky, cousin Teni Yadav, father Bindi and mother's security guard Rajesh Kumar guilty of murdering Sachdeva.

Rocky, the son of suspended JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi, had shot and killed Aditya Sachdeva for overtaking his SUV on the outskirts of Gaya on May 7 last year.

He had surrendered in a local court in Gaya in 2016 and granted bail by the Patna High Court on October 19. The bail was challenged in the Supreme Court.

Rocky had to surrender in the court on October 29, after the Supreme Court stayed the bail granted to him by the high court.

Her mother was suspended from the JD(U) for misleading police during the investigation.

